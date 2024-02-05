F|T: FinTech Times Block and PayPal reduce staff in latest tech layoffs





Additionally, Koho wants a license to compete.

Welcome to FinTech Times. A weekly newsletter covering the biggest FinTech news from around the world. If you want to be the first to read F|T, be sure to subscribe using this form.

Aiming to obtain banking license, Kobo is chasing a seat at the table and real competition

After years of relying on other players to deliver its products, Toronto-based challenger bank Koho Financial is taking a step toward becoming a full-fledged bank, acquiring a Schedule 1 banking license. It became the first Canadian FinTech startup to acquire the acquisition.

In an interview with BetaKit, Koho founder and CEO Daniel Eberhard said that by gaining access to the same playing field as national banks, Koho will be able to innovate at the infrastructure level and do better for Canadians. He claimed that it would enable the creation of savings and loan products.

(beta kit)

Provided by: Toronto Metropolitan University

Would you like to innovate?

Get access to funding, expert guidance, and a top-notch incubator to ensure your impact is more than just a dream.

Here's a degree designed for you.

Register now.

Jack Dorsey's block lays off 'massive' employees, spurring wave of layoffs in tech industry

Jack Dorsey made good on his promise to implement layoffs at the block this week.

Mr. Dorsey declined to say Tuesday how many Brock employees were laid off, but a person familiar with the company said the number was close to 1,000. Dorsey said the layoffs are focused on Block employees at Cash App, Foundational and Square. He added that the overall business is “leaning down.”

(Business Insider)

After years of offering free accounting and invoicing software, Wave is rolling out a paid model

Toronto-based Wave Financial is rolling out a new tiered pricing strategy, using accounting and billing software to start billing customers.

Time to evolve Wave from a startup aimed at removing barriers to entry for aspiring entrepreneurs to a purpose-driven, profitable, sustainable company that supports small business owners every step of their journey. is here, writes Zahir Khoca, CEO of Wave.

(beta kit)

Bitcoin-based DEX portal raises $34 million in seed funding from Coinbase Ventures and others

Portal, a startup building a Bitcoin-based cross-chain decentralized exchange and wallet, has raised $34 million in a seed funding round. Portal announced Tuesday that investors in the round included Coinbase Ventures, Arrington Capital, OKX Ventures, and Gate.io.

At $34 million, Portal's seed round exceeds the typical size of a seed round. D'Aguilara said that his increased interest in the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem has more than doubled the number of applications.

(block)

Shopify announces term loans and lines of credit for merchants

Shopify has unveiled two new loans for merchants in what the company calls the next evolution of its lending business.

The e-commerce giant has now launched lines of credit and term loans as part of its recent roundup of new products and features through its Winter 2024 Edition showcase. Both services are currently available only to sellers in the United States.

(beta kit)

PayPal to reduce staff by 9% through company-wide layoffs

PayPal said in an email Tuesday that it will lay off 9% of its employees as its newly appointed CEO looks to cut costs and increase profits.

The layoffs affected employees in multiple teams, including engineering and research and development, according to a LinkedIn post by the fired employee. In January last year, PayPal cut about 2,000 jobs out of its total workforce of just under 30,000 at the time.

(information)

GoDaddys' Young Lee shares how Canadian businesses can keep costs down as business costs rise.

The cost of doing business in Canada is rising, and exacerbating the problem is a wave of hidden costs that often leave entrepreneurs and small businesses caught off guard because they can't budget upfront. You will be attacked.

As GoDaddy's head of Canadian markets and growth, Young Lee, says, Canadian small and medium-sized businesses are under more pressure than ever, especially when it comes to finances.

As business costs continue to rise, Lee spoke to Betakit about how Canadian small business owners can rein in spending.

(beta kit)

Tokens.com comes under fire after selling assets to StoryFire

Toronto-based cryptocurrency and Web3 company Tokens.com has put its domain up for sale and entered into a deal to sell two of its subsidiaries to online social entertainment and gaming platform StoryFire. The sale follows Tokens.com's layoff of 40 percent of its workforce in November 2023.

(beta kit)

Inovia report shows Canada's software sector is returning to normal

Venture capital funding across Canada's software sector is now returning to normal after a difficult two years, marking the beginning of a promising new phase, according to a new report from Inovia Capital.

Fintech companies like Wealthsimple and Neo are currently the most dominant in terms of VC funding, with $5.7 billion invested in the industry since 2019, according to the report.

(beta kit)

DataSnipper, a startup that uses AI to take away some of the fear in accounting, is valued at $1 billion in its latest funding round

DataSnipper, a software startup that automates critical tasks for accountants and auditors, has raised an additional $100 million in venture capital in a deal that values ​​the six-year-old company at $1 billion.

This round gives DataSnipper the coveted unicorn horn as it reaches a milestone valuation, and it speaks volumes about more than just the current appeal of investments with a whiff of artificial intelligence. This is also a harbinger of the impact AI could have on accounting and professional services more generally.

(luck)

Canadian government finally begins talks on modernizing SR&ED

As promised late last month, the federal government has begun consultation on the Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax incentive program.

How to modernize and improve SR&ED in a cost-neutral manner and the advisability of adopting a patent box regime, as the Treasury Department considers whether to provide tax breaks to companies that develop and maintain intellectual property in Canada. We are seeking feedback by April 15th. Sell ​​their inventions all over the world.

(beta kit)

FTX plans to repay customers in full, bankruptcy lawyer says

Customers and creditors of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX will likely get back all their money if they can prove their losses, the company told the judge overseeing its bankruptcy case.

Attorney Andrew Diedrich said he wants courts and stakeholders to understand this as an objective, not a guarantee. There is still a huge amount of work and risk left before we can get there. However, we believe that the goal is within reach and we have a strategy to achieve it.

(BNN Bloomberg)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/ft-the-fintech-times-block-and-paypal-cull-staffers-in-latest-tech-layoffs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos