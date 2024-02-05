ETCI marks 1st anniversary with 1 billion investment in European innovation





The European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI) is pleased to celebrate its first anniversary with nearly $1 billion in investments aimed at mobilizing up to $6 billion to drive Europe's digital transformation.

The program is dedicated to supporting innovation, fostering growth and promoting the development of Europe's technology ecosystem.

Managed by the European Investment Fund, ETCI aims to empower the next generation of European technology champions, shape the future of technology and drive Europe's digital transformation through strategic investments, partnerships and mentorship.

ETCI has supported four funds so far, one of which is in the final stages of closing.

Atomico Growth VI: ETCI has invested in Atomico Growth VI, a growth fund that partners with innovative European technology scale-up founders. FSI II: ETCI supports his FSI II, a fund that supports the growth and expansion of Italian mid-sized companies, with a target fund size of 1.5 billion. FSI II targets established Italian companies in different sectors and helps them succeed as global players. Keensight Nova VI: ETCI invests in Keensight Nova VI, a fund focused on cybersecurity, automation and robotics, enterprise software, medical technology, and healthcare services. With a capital size of 2.3 billion, Keensight Nova VI aims to build a portfolio of premier technology and life sciences companies.

Roger Hebnis, deputy chief executive of the European Investment Fund, which manages ETCI, said:

“As we celebrate ETCI’s first anniversary, we are pleased to announce our first four investments that will generate more than $5 billion in the European technology ecosystem.

Together we will drive innovation, empower entrepreneurs and position the European Union as a hub for technology and growth. Of course, special recognition goes to the Member States who believed in this ambitious initiative from the beginning and supported us to make a real impact across Europe. ”

Jean-Michel Beguin, Managing Partner at Keensight Capital, said:

“We are thrilled that the European Union is promoting Europe’s technology sector and are delighted to have been asked to bring our sector expertise to the table.European Private Equity is very passionate about and investing in technology, with the aim of creating value for communities and society as a whole.'' At the same time, investors as well.

At Keensight Capital, we help entrepreneurs realize their visions, and we know that together we can make a remarkable difference in the development of Europe's technology sector. ”

ETCI continues to empower Europe's next generation of technology champions through strategic investments and partnerships to shape Europe's digital future.

Lead image: Addie Goldstein.

