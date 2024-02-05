Google Search is losing one of its oldest features – here's why you'll miss cached links





NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty Images

If you've ever viewed a cached version of a web page during a Google search, you should say goodbye to this feature. In an exchange on He expressed his regret that it would happen.

“Yes, it has been removed,” Sullivan said in the post. “I know, it's sad. I'm sad too. This is one of our oldest features. But it's one of the things that helped people access a page back in the day, when you often couldn't rely on page loads. Recently, the situation has changed significantly, and as improvements have been made, the decision was made to discontinue it. ”

Related article: Google's AI image generator is finally available to the public – how to try it out

Caching is an option that appears when you click the three dots icon next to a search result to open the “About this result” window. Its purpose is to give you access to the page that was last indexed by Google, a useful feature if the current live version of the page doesn't load properly.

However, over time, website operators and developers started using this feature to check web pages for errors. Some people use this to compare the differences between live pages and older cached versions.

Although cache no longer appears as an accessible option from search results, you can still view cached versions of your site, at least for now. In your browser's URL field, type “cache:” followed by your site's domain name (for example, cache:zdnet.com). A message at the top of the page indicates that this is a snapshot of the page as it appeared at a specific date and time. However, Sullivan said this feature will also be retired soon, as Google plans to retire the feature completely.

Based on the responses to the post on X, it appears that some people are not happy to see this feature removed by Google. Trying to find a bright spot amidst the dark news, Sullivan said Google can add links to older web pages to the Internet Archive, a site that offers a large collection of books, movies, music, and other content. I expressed my personal hope that it might be possible.

This archive, also known as the Wayback Machine, contains over 800 long-term web pages and allows you to view snapshots of pages from a specific date.

Also: 5 reasons and how to sign up for Google Labs

Making Google's cached pages accessible through the archive is a great fit because it allows people to see how the page has changed over time, Sullivan said. But he made no promises, explaining that Google would need to speak with archive stakeholders to see how such a process would work.

“No promises,” he said. “We'll have to talk to them. Let's see how everything goes. There are people involved far beyond me. But I think it's good for everyone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-search-loses-one-of-its-oldest-features-heres-why-youll-miss-cached-links/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos