Fujitsu introduces AI-driven network technology at MWC Barcelona 2024





TOKYO, February 5, 2024 — Fujitsu showcases sustainability at MWC Barcelona 2024 with a range of innovative network technologies, AI use cases and innovative Fujitsu Uvance products for customers and society. We will demonstrate how to connect the world for the future. .

Fujitsu will introduce AI-enhanced network technologies essential for Open RAN implementation, such as 5G virtualized wireless base stations and optical transmission systems, along with various actual use cases and demonstrations.

The technology demonstration will reveal Fujitsu's efforts for the 6G era and preview innovative next-generation solutions currently under development, such as the high-performance, low-power FUJITSU-MONAKA (development code name) processor. Fujitsu will also showcase how generative AI powers commercial products such as his ESG management platform, which supports decision-making on both business and social sustainability, along with other AI use cases and solutions. Masu.

Under the vision of “Fujitsu Yuvans”, which aims to realize a sustainable world, Fujitsu will work with customers to contribute to the realization of SX (Sustainability Transformation) through the development of network technology that utilizes AI.

Exhibition highlights

1.AI field:

In addition to introducing the latest applications of the AI ​​platform “Fujitsu Kozuchi” that supports a sustainable society, we will also demonstrate the “Fujitsu Kozuchi VisionAI” technology that realizes high-precision tracking in real time.

2. Fujitsu Uvance zone:

The ESG Management Platform utilizes data to realize optimal ESG management from both financial and non-financial perspectives and maximize value.The ESG Management Platform collects and visualizes data, realizes recommendations necessary for management decisions, and makes decisions. We will conduct a demonstration to support you. Interactive analysis and simulation using generative AI.

3. Connectivity zone:

A solution that significantly streamlines network operations using unique technologies that include generative AI, providing a foundation for root causes of failures and suggested responses from a variety of domain knowledge datasets to support communications services and AI use cases. A multi-platform vRAN solution that functions ORAN-compliant RU solution Achieving high performance and low power consumption with AI applications 1FINITY optical transmission system that realizes an all-photonics network with low latency, high capacity, and low power consumption that is essential for AI applications Network operation Fujitsu's digital twin technology photonic distributed computer solution that supports automation and efficiency, 6G initiatives, and next-generation high-performance energy-saving processor “FUJITSU-MONAKA” (development code name) aimed at market launch in 2027. Exciting new technology being developed by

MWC Barcelona 2024 and Fujitsu booth overview

Date: Monday, February 26, 2024 – Thursday, February 29, 2024 Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, ​​Spain Fujitsu Booth: 2G60 (Hall 2)

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to build trust in society and make the world more sustainable through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in more than 100 countries, our 124,000 employees are working to solve the biggest challenges facing humanity. Our wide range of services and solutions leverage his five key technologies: Computing, Networking, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which combine to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated sales of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the year ending March 31, 2023, and remains Japan's leading company in market share. It is at the top of the digital services company. For more information, please visit www.Fujitsu.com.

Source: Fujitsu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.datanami.com/this-just-in/fujitsu-highlights-ai-driven-network-tech-at-mwc-barcelona-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos