University of Boulder launches Google Certification Program – BizWest





BOULDER – The University of Colorado Boulder on Monday became the first four-year higher education institution in Colorado to offer the Google Career Certificate through its Career Services Office.

This program is free to students, new graduates, and employees. The pilot program, which launches on December 5, aims to help individuals acquire skills and qualifications that are in high demand in the digital economy.

Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, said this innovative partnership is the first of its kind in the state and will allow students to add a high-quality, industry-recognized credential to their college experience. He said that this could potentially increase the marketability of students in the labor force. Written Statement. It also aligns with our stackable credentials initiative, which allows employers to inform higher education program curricula, ensuring graduates have the skills and competencies that employers value most. This creates a clear win-win for students and employers.

The partnership will help students and staff learn new skills that are directly applicable to work-based experiences, and will help UW-Boulder University Librarians and senior associate professor of online education Robert H. McDonald, UW-Boulder University Librarian and senior associate professor for online education. Said the new degree can be improved. Method.

The program is hosted on the Coursera platform and provides access to six Google career certificates in areas such as data analysis, project management, IT support, and UX design. Certificates are designed and taught by Google employees and are considered stackable credentials, or part of a set of credentials that can be accumulated over time to demonstrate an individual's expanded knowledge and abilities. To connect certification candidates with jobs, the program includes an employer consortium of more than 150 companies, including Deloitte, Ford, Verizon, Walmart, and Google, to match them to the right role. I'm considering letting it go.

Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google, said in a written statement that Google is proud to have been a part of the Boulder community for more than 15 years. She is thrilled to be able to offer her Google Career Certificates program to students and staff at the University of Colorado Boulder. This partnership will help current and future workers fill in-demand jobs and advance the state's workforce development and economic growth efforts.

This program is designed for UW Boulder third- and fourth-year students who are preparing to enter the workforce.

More than 200,000 people have graduated from this program in the United States, and 55% of graduates identify as Asian, Black, or Latino.

