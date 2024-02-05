4K Google Chromecast back on sale for $40





Google Chromecast with Google TV tops our guide to the best streaming devices because it offers an attractive and detailed interface for navigating apps at an affordable price. If you find the smart platform built into your TV slow or clunky and are considering making the switch, Google has launched a new sale that cuts the price of his 4K streamer to $40.

Photo courtesy of Engadget

This is a 20% discount on our top picks in our streaming device buying guide.

$40 on Amazon

Google has offered this discount several times in the past. That's a few dollars more than the previous lowest price, but still $10 off the device's regular price. This is also the first big discount Chromecast has received in the new year. This offer is available at multiple retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Google Store. According to the Google listing, it will last until February 11th.

The 4K Chromecast was released in 2020 and doesn't support Wi-Fi 6 (or 6E), so I wouldn't be surprised if it gets updated at some point. That said, the existing model is still agile enough to navigate apps and load content. Supports all major streaming services and the most commonly used HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+), plus Dolby Atmos audio via HDMI passthrough. The dongle itself connects directly to your TV's HDMI port, and comes with a simple remote control that also controls the TV's volume and power (though there's no dedicated play/pause button).

But you buy a Chromecast primarily for the UI. Instead of displaying a grid of apps like Roku devices, Google TV takes a more content-centric approach, proactively recommending shows and movies you'll like based on your viewing history. This works fine. Recommendations are pulled from a wide range of services, and recently watched series are usually placed at the top, making it easy to jump to the next episode. You can also integrate with certain live TV services, such as YouTube TV and Sling TV, to view programs directly from the menu. You can create separate personalized profiles for different users, and contextual searches using his Google Assistant usually work well. Like most streamers, you'll still see sponsored content, but the ads here aren't as bad as they are on Amazon's Fire TV Stick, for example.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is another affordable option recommended in our buying guide. You can also buy it now for $39, and this deal has been in place for most of the past two months. The app-based interface is more basic than Google TV, and searching for content is generally not as accurate as Chromecast. However, if you want an unobtrusive streamer that just displays apps, this might be a better choice. Roku's streamer also supports Apple AirPlay, so you can send content directly from your iPhone. On the other hand, if you have more cash, the $129 Apple TV 4K is faster and has fewer ads than either device, but there aren't any deep discounts at the moment.

