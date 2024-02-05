Florida farmers need to embrace new technology and AI innovation





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida farmers face unique and serious challenges. From invasive pests and diseases to labor shortages, real threats exist to the nation's safe and healthy food supply.

Technology and innovation will be essential to addressing these challenges, ensuring the sustainability of Florida agriculture and continuing to produce high-quality food on the tables of families across the state, across the nation, and around the world. can.

I am a 4th generation farmer and Vice President of Noble Ag Management. Florida citrus is deeply ingrained in my life.

As the farm approaches its 100th anniversary, I reflect on how my relatives founded and developed this business, and how technology is vastly improving these processes every day.

At Noble Ag Management, we specialize in mandarin oranges and pomelo. Our products are enjoyed by families across the United States, including on Florida farms located between Polk and Glades Counties, Florida.

Our orchards cover more than 3,500 acres and support more than 80 jobs for hard-working Floridians.

Just 10 years ago, when a storm hit, employees had to be sent to the orchard to slow the irrigation cycle and prevent overwatering. This process was highly inefficient, time consuming and expensive for our business, and was already a high cost burden for the ready-to-eat citrus category.

Today, technology has made it possible to remotely control and monitor automatic irrigation systems with the click of a button.

Over the past five years, automation in agriculture has been driven by the innovation and technology of American entrepreneurs.

This technology is becoming increasingly reliable and cost-effective, making it essential for farms. I encourage producers to explore and adopt these new technologies and learn how they can help advance agricultural progress and enhance land stewardship.

New advances, such as high-resolution camera systems that can be used in the field, are showing promise for accurately estimating crop quantity, size, and quality well before harvest.

The system is mounted on standard farm equipment and captures terabytes of images in the field every day. These images are compressed and uploaded remotely before repeating the process the next day.

Accurate and timely crop data allows input adjustments to be made earlier in the crop year than previously possible.

As technology and innovation continue to advance, artificial intelligence (AI) will also begin to play an important role in the future of agriculture.

AI understands soil samples, determines how to direct smart sprayers, tracks inventory, determines different options in combating diseases and pests, and most importantly, helps farmers make the best use of their land. We have the ability to help you learn how to become a steward. Innovation has the ability to combine environmental friendliness with cost reduction to ensure product availability to consumers.

Growing high-quality, healthy food is expensive. Labor shortages in recent years have had a major impact on fruit planting, care, and harvesting.

New technologies like AI can help you maintain control over costs by directing your workforce to align where it’s needed most.

Pro-American technology policies ensure that the innovations essential to the industry's success are not hindered.

Technology isn't just an aspiration, it's a necessity to ensure Florida's citrus trees survive and ultimately thrive.

Technology and innovation allow America to compete in global markets. Technology and innovation can help address the challenges faced by pests and diseases.

It helps overcome labor shortages while keeping consumer costs low. Technology and innovation enable fourth-generation farmers like myself to continue doing what we do best: providing the highest quality citrus fruits to families across the country.

Jeff Roe is vice president of Noble Ag Management, a whole fruit citrus farm founded in 1926. Noble Ag is the exclusive whole fruit producer of tangerines and pomelo throughout Polk, Manatee, Glades and Highland Counties, totaling approximately 3,500 acres.

