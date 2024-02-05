Serious warning issued to 2 billion Google Chrome users





If you're one of the more than 1 billion users of Google Chrome on Windows, you should take note of a new serious warning issued this week. This warning is surprising because it comes from one of Chrome's harshest critics, on behalf of Chrome.

New Google Chome critical warning for all Microsoft Windows users

Jaap Ariens/Nulfoto

Below is the update for 2/5. This article was originally published on 2/3.

Google Chrome dominates the global browser market with nearly 65% ​​of the market, followed by Apple Safari in second place with less than 20%. All other alternatives, including Microsoft Edge, just run.

Microsoft is not used to side jobs of any kind, and in a world where the company's Windows operating system has an even more dominant share of the desktop market, this suggests it's doing something about it. A new report has been published. If you're using Chrome on a Windows device, the report warns that your user experience will be significantly affected.

The study is sponsored by Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox browser, which lags slightly behind Edge with a market share of 3.3% vs. 5.3%. Mozilla commissioned his two independent experts to examine Microsoft's design practices across its core OS (Windows 10 and 11), web browser (Edge), and search engine (Bing).

These experts found that Microsoft repeatedly uses harmful designs to entice users to use Edge. Claims include harmful preselection, visual interference, trick language, and deceptive advertising patterns to skew users' choices about which browser to install. Includes disturbances to discourage switching. [to a different default browser] Deny switching default apps for various local web-related file types [and ongoing] A harmful pattern that pushes users back to Edge.

Mozilla is not a fan of Chrome, to say the least. Chrome is the only major browser that doesn't offer meaningful protection against cross-site tracking, it said, referring to the long-overdue removal of tracking cookies from Chrome. And the company's website warns that Chrome's privacy record is questionable Google actually collects a disturbing amount of data from its users The data it collects from its users allows Google to We operate the largest advertising network.

However, this report published by Mozilla is not about Edge competing with Firefox for users. It's all about Chrome. Because in reality, numerically most Windows users install Chrome. Therefore, this serves as a warning to those users.

On new Windows desktops, users will find Edge preinstalled and set as the default. It is also pinned to the taskbar and cannot be uninstalled. If a user decides to install Chrome, the report shows how Microsoft can interrupt the installation and claim Edge's security and privacy benefits. The researchers warned that users could be alarmed by Edge promotional messages within the Chrome download page, reasoning that because the banners are rare, they must be very important. Masu.

Edge promotion function stands out

Mozilla

Such interruptions occur regardless of which browser is installed. However, if a user is trying to download Google Chrome, Microsoft will take a more aggressive approach and intervene in the user's journey two more times, the report said.

Edge popup during Chrome installation

Mozilla's

Edge promotion after searching to download Chrome

Mozilla

Edge ads are inserted into the Chrome installation page itself

Mozilla

The report cites other examples of interference, including probing during Chrome installation, which also points to Edge's benefits. This survey and the following page are examples of obstructions that make it difficult for users to complete the installation of Chrome, the report said.

In parallel, importing Google data into Edge appears to appear as a standard setup dialog, as shown below. User settings are not highlighted. As shown in the image, it is very easy for users to click the “Apply” button with the default settings.

Users asked to import Google data into Edge

Mozilla

According to the researchers, this behavior begins as soon as a user starts searching in the browser. This report includes multiple examples of ads inserted into the search and installation process, all of which appear to interfere with user choices based on inside knowledge of what the user is attempting to install. is.

The report is not limited to browsers, but also looks at search, with examples of users being encouraged to move from Google Search to Microsoft Bings within alternative browsers such as Chrome, where installations were not blocked. I am listing it.

Bing and Chrome search settings prompt

Mozilla

The report acknowledges that Edge is a relatively minor player. With Windows still being the dominant OS, it's clear that millions of Windows users are now able to download and use Chrome, overcoming the practices we questioned. Therefore, Microsoft may argue that these practices do not unfairly distort the browser market or user choice. Google Chrome vs. Microsoft Edge does not represent a real David vs. Goliath in any way. But the world has changed, and other smaller browsers, including Firefox, are competing with the big players.

The researchers were based in the UK and tested various user journeys on Windows 10 Home and Windows 11 Pro. No VPN was used, so location information would have been readily available. Therefore, it is not possible to determine from this report how widespread this is in other regions.

However, these claims about Microsoft's Edge push are not limited to the Mozillas report, as we have also seen other recent complaints about Microsoft's Edge push.

Despite this new research, these types of claims are not new, with Microsoft pushing users to its own ecosystem and Google doing the same, warning Edge users to switch to Chrome. Similar prompts have been seen before.

But the backdrop to this current story is Europe's DMA and regulations that seek to prevent so-called gatekeepers and gateway platforms from doing exactly this kind of thing. The idea is that default apps can be changed and smaller players can compete and uninstall their own apps if they wish.

Updates for 2/5 are as follows:

This Mozilla research report complains less about Firefox and more about Microsoft's handling of Chrome, which is an interesting reversal. Previous Mozilla reports on Chrome were far more likely to blame Google than Microsoft, especially when it came to cross-site tracking.

But now things have changed and Google has finally trashed that devilish little cross-site tracking cookie. Or is it?

For those concerned about privacy, an article just published by digital marketing site Digiday is alarming. Amid all the cautious commentary and wild speculation about the impending phase-out of third-party cookies in Google's Chrome browser this month, there's one straightforward question that seems to have hit home, according to the magazine. The question is when will marketers finally start caring about these things? Will cookies become extinct? Apparently, the beginning of the end for Cookie didn't ring any alarm bells.

Because while other browsers, including Firefox, have been doing similar things for a long time, when a company as large and dominant as Chrome changes the global advertising industry overnight, the industry (and its regulators) ) will stand up and take notice. Especially when its stalwarts sit on both sides of the fence ecosystem gateway and provider of the world's largest and most valuable digital marketing machine.

Cookies aren't dead yet. They are being phased out gradually. A month after Google banned the use of these cookies on 1% of browser traffic, the marketing industry's response has been quite disappointing, says Digiday. Marketers are talking about it, but that's about it. Without a mad dash to explore alternatives, without a frenzied quest to understand the full extent of the impact, they are still scratching their heads about what this privacy sandbox is. Masu.

So why is that? Regulation. Why bother with all these issues for something that could be delayed (again) or obsolete within months? The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) swooped in and Google's Recall that Box may declare that it gives it an unfair advantage in the digital advertising space. That would mean a major overhaul or abandonment of the plan altogether.

Following the CMA's latest quarterly report on its ongoing investigation into whether the sandbox is anti-competitive, Digiday says that's even more likely. It is abundantly clear that regulators still have significant reservations on this matter, even if not explicitly stated.

Similar apathy can be seen in the digital media industry. Google's Privacy Sandbox seeks to place tracking limits on the number of sites that can share your information.

Google plans to limit publishers' sharing of reader data to a group of five sites under the proposed post-cookie regime, Press Gazette reports. The media giant is in the process of banning third-party cookies on its dominant Chrome browser platform. Because website readers are anonymous and untraceable, it is difficult for publishers to monetize advertising, which many believe means online journalism, which is funded by advertising, faces a fight for survival. It means that you are concerned about what is going on.

The issue, reported by Press Gazette, comes as Google is on a difficult path, with its anti-tracking measures having a negative impact on the broader advertising industry, even as Google's own ad revenue has soared. be. Google's parent company Alphabet announced this week that ad revenue will rise 11% year-over-year to $65.5 billion in the final quarter of 2023, even as publishers have seen similar levels of declines in ad revenue. Thousands of newsroom jobs have been cut over the past year as online advertising revenue declines.

Google told Press Gazette that all legitimate applications for RWS have been approved so far. The limit of 5 is to prevent abuse, and it is not expected that the average user will traverse his website for multiple local newspapers owned by one publisher during a given session.

But the CMA is concerned. The more posts (from media sites), the bigger and more urgent the issue becomes, the company said.This restriction may impact the ability of publishers to build their own audience data. [and] It has a disproportionate impact on sites (such as news) that are not accessible to logged-in users. Sites with a high percentage of logged-in users (such as Google) are less affected by restrictions.

Forget that Microsoft is promoting Edge to Windows users. If we see any kind of reversal in cross-site tracking, it would be an even bigger red flag for Windows users and the vast majority of other Chrome users.

So there may be more to come in eradicating cross-site tracking, which Google's cookie clearing is sorely needed. Mozilla may end up returning to his more usual Chrome criticism than what we've seen here.

Regarding the research report, Mozilla said in a blog post that it expects the introduction of DMA in the European Union to be the beginning of a wave of global competition regulation that will remove barriers to competition in browsers. Masu. But even if there is a move in the right direction, improvements are incomplete and are only being offered reluctantly in markets where regulators are forcing platform owners to make changes that respect browser choices.

Mozilla went on to complain that Microsoft recently promised to stop some of the measures it takes to force Edge on users who choose other browsers. [but] These are only deployed to users within the EEA. Windows users around the world continue to have their choices inhibited, overridden, and undermined by Microsoft's use of harmful designs. Regulatory action is needed around the world to restore browser choice and competition on all major platforms.

I asked Microsoft for a response to Mozilla's report and Google for comment on the reported privacy sandbox indifference and regulatory context.

