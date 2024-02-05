



news

February 5, 2024

Global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (“Freshfields”) today announced the appointment of Gil Perez as Global Chief Innovation Officer, effective from April.

Mr. Perez will be based in Silicon Valley and will lead the continued evolution of the company's global innovation strategy. This will see him work with clients to navigate and implement rapidly evolving AI technologies and tools, strengthen firm-wide engagement on best practices, and ensure that Freshfields is at the forefront of innovation development in the legal industry. This will ensure that it continues to exist.

Perez brings more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles in innovation and global technology transformation in the United States and Europe. He was chief innovation officer at Deutsche Bank and joins the company as head of the bank's innovation strategy. Public his cloud migration. AI, machine learning, and GenAI initiatives. Strategic technology partnership. and the bank's corporate venture capital group. Mr. Perez has previously held senior management positions at software giant his vendor SAP, and began his career by founding his technology start-up, an innovative enterprise.

Commenting on the appointment, Georgia Dawson, Senior Partner at Freshfields, said: “A culture of continuous improvement is core to our growth strategy. Attracting the best talent, serving our clients, and providing them with the latest tools to collaborate with them is critical to our efforts. This is critical: Embracing the potential of the latest innovations and technologies, such as GenAI, allows us to remain at the forefront of client service standards.”

Rafiq Bakur, Global Managing Partner of Freshfields, said: “Gill has a strong track record of leading innovation in global organizations and is well suited to take our company-wide innovation strategy to the next level. We continue to invest in people and technology to deliver our company, and Gill's appointment underlines that ambition.”

Mr. Perez commented: “I am excited to join a leading global company as it enters the next phase of its innovation strategy. GenAI’s recent With advancements, the legal profession is destined to change significantly in the coming years, and Freshfields has clear ambitions and intentions to transform the way lawyers and clients interact, and to lead the industry. I look forward to working with our clients, colleagues, innovation partners, and technology companies to redefine the client experience in our industry.”

As the trusted legal advisor to the world's largest organizations on high-profile, business-critical assignments, Freshfields is uniquely positioned to advise on cross-border regulatory challenges in increasingly digital markets. Initiatives such as the company's global cross-practice AI group and his innovative Freshfields Lab allow the company to be at the cutting edge of digital development and support clients around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.freshfields.com/en-gb/news/2024/02/freshfields-appoints-gil-perez-as-global-chief-innovation-officer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos