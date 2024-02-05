Google: Don't worry about the future of AI (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Alexander Kellner

After a strong quarter, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), aka Google, fell due to market disappointment with the visible direction of its AI business. While the tech giants continue to perform at high growth rates, the market is tilting towards AI opportunities as a more tangible investment story. My investment thesis remains super bullish on stocks that trade at a discount relative to mega-cap tech stocks, even after some of the recent stock gains have dislodged Google.

First and foremost, Google reported Q4 2023 results that easily exceeded analyst expectations.

The search giant returned to strong growth, with revenue up 13.5% from the previous quarter. Google beat analyst expectations by more than $1 billion, so it's clear this quarter wasn't a post-earnings decline issue. The market was clearly focused solely on the advertising business, and it fell just short of its $65.8 billion revenue goal.

The market passed on the revenue call, but we didn't hear any concrete data points that AI was driving growth. Microsoft (MSFT) charges a fee for its Co-pilot software solution, and OpenAI charges a fee for ChatGPT. Also, NVIDIA (NVDA) has seen sales of his GPU chips skyrocket in the billions, and the market likes these investment stories better.

Google remains the leader in internet search, with a market share of over 91%, compared to 92% last December. ChatGPT has been integrated and operational with Bing for more than a year, but it has had no real impact on Google's search market share.

The company saw revenue from both Google Search and Google Cloud soar last year. Google Cloud's growth of over 25% is a very bullish sign, with the growth rate jumping up from nearly 23% in Q3.

Google Search & Other: $48 billion (12.7%) YouTube Ads: $9.2 billion (15.6%) Google Network: $8.3 billion (-2.1%) Google Subscriptions, Platforms, and Devices: $10.79 billion (22.6%) ) Google Cloud: $9.19 billion (25.5%)

The key to AI is that the AI ​​tools that Google has already implemented, such as the AI ​​hypercomputer, Duvet AI, and Vertex AI, will improve the bottom line for both. The CEO specifically mentioned Google Cloud's Generative AI business, which reported revenue topping $9 billion for the first time in the December quarter.

Microsoft reported a 28% increase in cloud revenue. Both companies are taking market share from Amazon (AMZN), and AWS is likely losing ground as Google and Microsoft focus on AI in the cloud.

As important as market share, Google Cloud is currently very profitable. The cloud service just turned profitable in the first quarter of 2023, thanks in part to server depreciation, and its operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 9% of his, or $864 million. .

While Google already uses its Gemini foundational model to power search results and improve advertisers' campaigns, Bard offers generative AI options to users. During the Q4 2023 earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai summarized his AI-powered solution:

…launching the Gemini Era, an industry-leading new model series that powers the next generation of advancements. Gemini is the first realization of the vision we had when we founded Google DeepMind and brought together two world-class research teams. It's designed to understand and combine text, images, audio, video, and code in a native, multimodal way that can run on everything from mobile devices to data centers.

Excitement from analysts was limited because the tech giant did not provide specifics about the revenue that AI would bring. Investors have become more interested in advertising revenue, which is under pressure from Microsoft Bing, which incorporates generative AI capabilities and his use of ChatGPT.

It's important to note that Microsoft is only expected to grow 15% next year after growing more than 17% in the fourth quarter. Regardless of whether Microsoft is able to deliver specific AI-enhanced services, the overall revenue growth isn't far off from what Google's projections suggest.

cheapest tech giant

Google is now the cheapest big tech stock, with Metaplatform (META) up a massive 20% following a strong Q4 2023 report. Just over a year ago, Meta was on fire at less than $100, but now, showing that the market tends to be overly concerned, the stock has soared above $450.

Using listed GAAP numbers from analysts, Google trades at just 18.5x forward EPS target, while Microsoft and Apple (AAPL) trade at levels closer to 30x. Apple just reported another difficult quarter for growth, with technology analyst Gene Munster noting that he now expects second-quarter sales to decline by 5.5%. please. Still, the tech giant trades at a premium to Google.

Just like last year at Meta, my thesis was that it was a catalyst for business improvement and revenue growth, leading to significant stock upside, and that's the position Google is in now. Although AI companies are becoming less popular in the market, Google Search and Google Cloud are both showing tangible signs of AI revenue growth.

Both tech giants have been on the path to implementing efficiency programs over the last year, but Google hasn't made the same changes as Meta. Google has nearly three times the employee base of Meta, but the company has only cut about the same amount of employees. Meta now has more revenue per employee than Google, providing another catalyst for the company to cut costs and further increase profits.

Google appears to have the ability to further reduce its workforce to further benefit its business. But the bigger problem is that there is a large amount of existing stock-based compensation hidden in GAAP earnings reports along with one-time income and expense measures, making it difficult to compare quarterly results.

As mentioned above, Google's stock remains exceptionally cheap, with Google's operating cash flow trading at only $102 billion in 2023 alone, about 17 times its operating cash flow. The company is on pace for 2024 EPS of nearly $7, with approximately $24 billion in stock-based compensation this year (up from $22.5 billion in 2023) and even more in non-GAAP EPS. Contributes over $1.50.

Google only trades at about 16 times its 2024 non-GAAP EPS target, considering its $111 billion in cash. The company has similar growth rates to Microsoft and is focused on AI, but its stock trades at a deep discount to the valuation multiples of companies recognized as leaders in the field.

remove

The key takeaway for investors is that Google reported strong results in Q4 2023, and the market took a strange view of the results as disappointing. Investors should either take advantage of the post-earnings weakness to hold on to the stock or position themselves as Google implements AI into every aspect of its business. While the market wants more concrete talking points about AI's revenue growth, the search leader is already using AI to power his massive business, which boasts $300 billion in revenue. Ultimately, you should have a growth rate that warrants a significant increase in the stock price.

