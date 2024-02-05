AALS Technology Division Honors Dr. Davis for Innovation in Technology and Legal Education





Dr. Kirsten Davis leads important discussions about how technology is changing the way law is taught, from embracing virtual learning during the pandemic to inspiring colleagues to rethink legal education in the age of artificial intelligence. I am leading.

Earlier this month, Davis, a professor of law at Stetson University and the university's faculty director for online legal education strategy, was named the inaugural recipient of the Association of American Law Schools' Technology, Law, and Legal Education Division's Technology Mentorship Award. became a person.

In announcing the award to the department's members, Davis said he has “made great strides in integrating technology into legal education” and is a “respected authority in the field of legal ethics and communications,” particularly the impact that AI has on the field. The impact is stated.

“Through her influential pedagogy, scholarly research, and direct teaching, she has been a catalyst in helping her students and colleagues understand and adapt to rapidly evolving real-world conditions.” It is stated in the announcement. “Her work has set the standard for technology instruction in legal academia.”

advance the conversation

To be eligible for this award, nominees must attend events such as workshops, scholarships, and events designed to share insights about emerging technologies and provide mentees with practical opportunities to apply their thinking. You will have a demonstrated commitment to helping colleagues navigate a changing technology environment. I learned.

Law professor Ashley Krenelka-Chase nominated Davis for the AALS award. She said she was motivated to do so because Davis works tirelessly to share his knowledge and understanding of emerging technologies, particularly the proliferation of generative AI programs such as his Chat GPT. Ta.

“Thanks to her guidance, people will feel more comfortable with what they do and don't know about using this technology in the classroom, and we will all be more comfortable with the use of generative AI and other technologies.” We are now able to think beyond the black and white distinctions that are often depicted in terms of use,” Krenelka-Chase said.

How it all started: Adapting to the new normal

Davis took action in 2020, as educational institutions around the world grappled with ways to ensure learning continued during a global pandemic.

She developed tutorials for colleagues who are new to virtual platforms like Zoom and created an Amazon shopping list to help them outfit their home offices with things like lighting and audio equipment.

“From Zoom to navigating Canvas to helping teaching assistants understand how to support online teaching, we were really in survival mode in the beginning,” she said.

For this work, the university awarded Davis the Corona-Era Innovation Award.

As the campus transitioned to learning management software Canvas, Davis worked with academic technology manager Julie Kitzmiller and faculty members Elizabeth Berenguer and Ashley Krenelka Chase on a program to train faculty on the platform.

Spark new conversations about AI

When ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence started making headlines in late 2022, Davis, who was on leave at the time, jumped at the chance to explore the implications for law school.

“This was the moment I had been waiting for my entire career: an opportunity to study technology that could represent a paradigm shift in legal writing and research,” Davis said.

Recognizing the potential impact that generative AI will have on legal education, and legal writing in particular, Davis reached out to colleagues on a listserv read by legal writing professionals across the country to create a national online conversation. We invited you to join our Generative AI and Law Conference. writing combo group.

