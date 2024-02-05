Google just sent out February Android security update for Pixel





Summary Google continues to deliver regular monthly security updates for Pixel devices, including the February 2024 update. The February update focuses on bug fixes and improvements rather than introducing new features. This update resolves stability and performance issues in camera, display, graphics, frameworks, and Wi-Fi.

Although Google stopped having a fixed date for Pixel updates in October 2023, the company has still been delivering security updates every month since then, and it looks like February 2024 will be no exception. When announcing its industry-leading commitment to seven years of updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the company said it would roll out updates “as soon as necessary testing is completed” rather than on a specific date. Still, we're here on the first Monday of the month, and like clockwork, Google is rolling out its next Android update for its Pixel devices.

The company announced today that the February 2024 update has begun rolling out to eligible Pixel devices, including all Google phones and tablets starting with the Pixel 5a 5G. The build number for this version is UQ1A.240205.002 for most Pixels, but the build number for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is slightly different, UQ1A.240205.004. It's understandable that the release notes emphasize bug fixes and not new features, considering the sudden feature removal just took place in late January.

The February 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users. See below for details.

General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions *[1]

Fixed an issue where display was corrupted under certain conditions *[1] Fixed outer display issue under certain conditions *[2]

Fixed stability or performance of certain third-party apps *[3]

General improvements to Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

This comes shortly after Google published its February 2024 Android Security Bulletin. This information is divided into his two security patch levels: February 1st and February 5th. The first set covers security flaws related to Android itself, and the second set includes fixes for vendors. concrete problem. The former includes patches for 15 vulnerabilities, the worst of which is an Android system severity bug that “could lead to remote code execution with no additional execution privileges required” (CVE- 2024-0031). The February 5 patch notes outline fixes for a total of 31 vulnerabilities in components from Qualcomm, Arm, MediaTek, and Unisoc, some of which will be included in today's Pixel update if not applicable. There is a possibility that the

Recently, the January 2024 Google Play system update was paused due to storage issues on some Pixel devices. This may be what Google is referring to above under “Fix the stability or performance of certain third-party apps.” Unlike monthly security updates and feature removals, Play System updates install silently in the background, so affected people may experience issues saving screenshots or app crashes. You may not have noticed it until now. Google is providing temporary fixes for those affected by these issues. You can also find a step-by-step guide in the link below.

Related How to fix storage issues on your Pixel phone after installing the January 2024 update Pixel owners are facing app crashes due to a flaw in Google Play system updates

If you're ready to install today's update, go to Settings → System → System Updates, tap Check for Updates, and follow the installation prompts. If you can't bear to wait or are hoping that this update will resolve your ongoing storage issues, you can use manual methods to flash the factory image or OTA can be sideloaded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/february-google-pixel-android-update-b/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos