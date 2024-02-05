Why Pereira Odell is launching Silverside AI, a Silicon Valley-based innovation and incubation lab





A new organization at the heart of Silicon Valley's thriving AI scene is poised to play a pivotal role as a bridge between emerging technology startups and brands. The initiative, dubbed Silverside AI, will provide brands willing to experiment at this critical early stage of the rapidly expanding AI boom with unprecedented access to cutting-edge technology to improve their marketing and advertising capabilities. It aims to revolutionize the process.

Pereira ODell and Serviceplan Group are behind the launch. Silverside AI is an AI innovation and incubation lab born out of Pereira O'Dell's AI Lab and is part of Serviceplan Groups' global AI ecosystem. This groundbreaking venture represents a major leap into the future of AI-powered creativity and aims to reshape the advertising and marketing landscape.

Silverside AI, led by Pereira Odell co-founders PJ Pereira and Andrew Odell, has added veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur and innovation executive Rob Rubel as managing director. He is also Director of AI Partnerships, Johnny Rohrbach.

The strategic leadership team positions Silverside AI as a dynamic incubation and rapid experimentation entity, pioneering cutting-edge innovation in AI-powered media, data, optimization, creative, customer experience design, and operations. I am on a mission.

Silverside AI aims to leverage the creative, global, business and managed services provided by Pereira O'Dell and the broader Serviceplan Group. The goal is to rebuild a burgeoning AI innovation economy within the global advertising and marketing sector.

Silverside AI's ambitious goal is to develop new and potentially fundamental value models for Serviceplan Americas, including Pereira O'Dell, Mediaplus North America, and L&C NYC. This initiative positions the group as a leader in next-generation advertising technologies and capabilities centered around AI.

As part of Serviceplan Group's global AI strategy, Silverside AI serves as the latest incarnation, leveraging capabilities and insights across the network to extend its services. At the same time, Serviceplan Group will be headquartered in Munich with the AI ​​Lab, a Europe-based innovation center aimed at strengthening the Group's global AI capabilities.

Operating out of Pereira Odell's West Coast office in the heart of San Francisco's tech scene, Silverside AI is strategically positioned to foster unique partnership opportunities in the burgeoning startup scene. The institute, named after Jack Silverside, an agile Bay Area fish, has already partnered with Pact, the first participant in the Silverside Breeding Program. Pactto aims to revolutionize the way creative feedback is exchanged digitally. The lab also welcomes innovative technology partners: his GoCharlie, Boomy, Bithuman, and Rembrand.

“In Silicon Valley, the unique blend of creativity and technology fosters a culture of constant innovation. Silicon Valley is a place where engineering and creative thinking naturally collide, constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible.” said Rob Rubel, Managing Director of Silverside AI. As the former CEO of Ask Jeeves and an advisor to numerous technology startups, he has a seasoned perspective on Silicon Valley.

Silverside AI's innovation projects, such as The Insights Machine, demonstrate our commitment to improving operational efficiency and fostering creative solutions. This AI-powered language processing tool leverages a brand's first-party data for more precise audience targeting and helps strategists create interactive marketing personas.

“Silverside AI is an important milestone in our commitment to driving innovation in the advertising and marketing space. Working with our diverse and dynamic incubation program partners, we are excited to explore new frontiers and leverage AI. I'm excited to push the boundaries of media, data and services in creative customer experience design,” says Andrew ODell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbbonline.com/news/why-pereira-odell-is-launching-silverside-ai-an-innovation-and-incubation-lab-based-in-silicon-valley The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos