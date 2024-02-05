878 days!Russian cosmonaut breaks record for time spent in space





The record book of spaceflight has just been rewritten.

Over the weekend, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko set a new record for the most days spent outside Earth, beating his compatriot Gennady Padalka's record of 878 days, 11 hours and 30 minutes, according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

Kononenko was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) last September, and his stay there could last a full year, meaning he will continue to set new records for some time yet.

“Oleg Kononenko is expected to reach a total of 1,000 days in space on June 5, 2024 at 00:00:20 Moscow time. And upon completion of the annual expedition (September 2024) On the 23rd of the month), [his] The total flight time will be 1,110 days,” the Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos wrote in a Telegram post (original in Russian, translated by Google).

Soviet and Russian cosmonauts dominate the spaceflight record. For example, it holds the top eight slots on the list of longest time spent in space. Peggy Whitson has spent the most days away from Earth of any NASA astronaut, with 675 days, placing her in ninth place overall.

And cosmonaut Valery Polyakov holds the record for the longest single flight, spending nearly 438 consecutive days aboard Russia's Mir Space Station from January 1994 to March 1995.

The top American on the list is Frank Rubio, who recently spent 371 days aboard the ISS after the first Russian Soyuz spacecraft to return developed a leak in orbit and had to be replaced.

The current mission is Kononenko's fifth spaceflight. He currently serves as a flight engineer on the orbiting laboratory's Expedition 70, when current commander Andreas Morgenson returns to Earth with the remaining members of SpaceX's Crew 7 mission later this month. He plans to take over the reins of the station.

Crew 7's quartet will be replaced by Crew 8's four astronauts, scheduled to launch from Florida's Space Coast on February 22.

