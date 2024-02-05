NUS team develops affordable headset to help visually impaired people see





A new headset developed by a team of researchers at the University of Singapore aims to give sight to the visually impaired at a cost of less than $500.

The prototype, named AiSee, works by analyzing images seen through a built-in camera and providing users with information about objects through verbal prompts.

Associate Professor Suranga Nanayakkara, Principal Investigator of Project AiSee at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said: “We want to fundamentally rethink how interfaces between humans and technology can be created to match the capabilities and expectations of the target users.”

He continued, “To achieve this vision, we will create new human-computer interfaces and interactions that seamlessly integrate with users' minds, bodies, and behaviors, enhancing perception and cognition.” I added.

We call these support enhancements, which focus not only on filling capacity gaps, but also on helping users reach their full potential.

While doing postdoctoral research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2012, Professor Nanayakkara witnessed how a blind friend took photos of his lecture notes with a cell phone camera.

He used his hand to feel the edge of the paper, held his phone over the paper to take a photo, and then used the KNFB Reader. KNFB Reader is a mobile app for the blind, visually impaired, and other print-impaired users that allows them to listen to text-to-speech. text.

Professor Nanayakkara thought that an all-in-one device with a camera could do the job faster and better.

This was the inspiration for this particular device. He said he wanted to develop an interface that would provide seamless access for people to interact with the world.

AiSee is a compact head-worn device that allows users to identify objects by holding them up and pressing a button to capture an image. The built-in camera extracts and processes features such as text and logos.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image processing unit within the headset uses large-scale language models (LLMs), such as Open AI ChatGPT 4.0, to quickly understand and respond to user queries.

Headsets bypass your ears and transmit sound through your skull. This allows visually impaired users to receive auditory information while being able to hear what is happening around them, making them safer, especially in dangerous situations.

AiSee was first developed by Professor Nanayakkara and his team in 2018 and has since been modified from a finger-worn (ring-like) interface to headphones for easy hands-free wear.

The new prototype is supported by LLM and allows users to interact more naturally with the device.

The initial research and development of this project, which began in 2015, was supported by research grants from various organizations. The team also received his $150,000 from BP de Silva Holdings for the next phase of the project.

Discussions are underway with SG Enable to conduct user testing with five visually impaired people.

The findings will help us refine and improve the functionality and performance of AiSees. Field tests will begin in July over a period of three to four months, and the device will be improved based on feedback from users.

