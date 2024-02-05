Google is considering spot ad campaigns for Bitcoin ETFs as ICOs remain banned





Multiple Bitcoin (BTC) ETF issuers are vying to use Google ads to lure investors into the first basket of American exchange-traded funds.

On January 29, Google ended its five-year ban on promoting cryptocurrencies through search results following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval of the Spot BTC ETF. As reported by crypto.news, BlackRock and VanEck are the first companies to take advantage of the revised advertising policy, but more publishers are joining the fray.

Although promoting initial coin offerings (ICOs) on Google remains prohibited, a shift from the search engine's advertising policy allows companies to promote crypto-backed funds.

The Financial Times highlighted a spot advertising campaign for a Bitcoin ETF launched by Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale and Invesco amid a fight to consolidate retail capital into their respective crypto funds.

Google doesn't reveal how much these companies spend promoting their Bitcoin ETFs, but being able to advertise on the world's largest search engine means that they can be used by BlackRock, ARK 21Shares, and others, among others. There is a high possibility that the threshold will be higher than that of Franklin Templeton.

Several companies, including Elon Musk's X, have already begun marketing content on social media platforms, pending approval from the SEC. Issuers also competed to offer some companies attractive ETF fees, including fee waivers for up to 12 months.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded billions of dollars in inflows and outflows, with Grayscale highlighted as a major driver of the latter. Investors exited Grayscale GBTC within days of approval, resulting in exits worth more than $4 billion.

Analysts at JPMorgan predicted GBTC outflows would subside as BlackRock and Fidelity racked up a combined $4.8 billion in inflows and ranked among the top 10 ETFs last month. Some issuers are also diversifying their crypto custodians to reduce risk and increase investor safety. .

