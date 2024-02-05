



Innovation is at the core of Broadcom Engineering, and this series hears directly from Broadcom engineers about their journeys, sources of inspiration, and how they overcome technical challenges to deliver innovation to customers. Masu.

Cathy Liu, a renowned engineer at Broadcom, takes a simple approach to starting work each morning: “This is not a job.” It is a calling.

For Liu, a semiconductor architect with more than 20 patents, it's all part and parcel of a broader philosophy. Her goal as a chip designer, she says, is to build new and useful things that ultimately make the world a better place.

In fact, her work as an engineer and innovator was recognized by Ms. Liu as 20 years of pioneering technological achievements in the field of signaling and communications. In 2021, she was named Engineer of the Year at the prestigious annual DesignCon conference, which brings together engineers from the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities.

Since 2002, Liu has focused on high-speed transceiver solutions at Broadcom, leading the company's SerDes (serializer/deserializer) architecture and modeling group. We recently caught up with Liu to learn more about his remarkable story as he traversed two continents to become a leader in his field.

Q: Who were your role models growing up?

Liu: My parents. They were both professors and really loved science. They had a big influence on me. In China in the 1960s during the Cultural Revolution, it was very difficult for highly educated people like them. In fact, my parents were sent to a re-education camp because of their high degrees, and that's where I was born.

Q: It must not have been easy for your family.

Liu: They were in their 30s and must have been in their golden years. Instead, they were forced to waste more than a decade of their lives. But they persisted. My father then earned a PhD at the University of Pennsylvania and then returned to China to teach his younger generation about technology and science.

Q: What did he teach?

Liu: He taught at the School of Physical and Chemical Engineering at Peking University.

Q: And what about your mother?

LIU: She also became a chemistry professor and followed a similar path. She and my dad took turns because we had young children at home. After his father completed his studies and received his degree, he returned to China to teach at a university, and then it was her mother's turn to study as a visiting scholar. I really respected what my parents did for me.

Q: What excites you about being a computer engineer?

Liu: Going back to middle school and high school, I always liked science, math, and physics and was good at them. I need to be honest too. There was an ego element of wanting to prove myself. I'm from China, and when I was studying for my bachelor's degree at one of the country's top technical institutes, out of about 200 students in my class, maybe only 10% were women. However, I always believed that I could succeed as a woman working in engineering.

Q: With a Ph.D., you could have gone into teaching. Have you ever thought about pursuing a PhD and an academic career?

Liu: That's a good question. In fact, my supervisor when I was studying at the University of Hawaii, Professor Hsu Lin, always wanted me to follow in his footsteps once I earned my Ph.D. But when I graduated in his class of 1999, Silicon Valley was an aspirational place for young people. I really wanted to work in this industry.

Q: Where did you first land?

Liu: I received an offer from a startup called DataPath Systems. Everyone was able to gain a lot of practical experience on different projects. It's not like a large company working on a narrow mission. It was a very good practice field. Then, about a year after I joined, the company was acquired by his LSI Logic, and then by Avago Technologies (later Broadcom). The rest is history.

Q: You were named 2021 Engineer of the Year at DesignCon. This is a great honor. He has also been granted more than 20 patents.

Liu: I'm lucky to work for a really good company. At Broadcom, we are fortunate to work with a very talented and strong technology team. Over the years, I have benefited from great managers and mentors who have helped me grow from the junior engineer level.

Q: You are also a role model for women considering a career in technology. Were there any difficulties when you started in this industry?

Liu: Yes and no. When I looked around when I was a student, only about 10% of the students were women. I had to believe that I was capable of working together and competing with 90% of her. And when I came to America, there was a language barrier because English is not my native language. So, yes, I sometimes doubted that I was good enough. These are questions I have been asking myself since I started my career. But after joining a Silicon Valley startup and then working on a very cutting-edge project at Broadcom, I answered every question I might have had about myself.

Q: Based on your experience, what advice would you give to young female engineers just starting out?

Ryu: Believe in yourself. And be confident. That's the first advice I give young people.

Q: What are you particularly proud of in your career so far professionally at Broadcom?

Liu: Before, I didn't realize how important my job was. But a few years ago, I thought more deeply about this after my girlfriend's daughter and son asked me about my work and explained the importance of design chips. Going back to your previous question, I want to tell the younger generation of engineers that this is more than just a job. Work is just something you do to make a living. Engineering is a kind of vocation. The work you do here impacts the world and others. I told my kids that their phones had chips from Broadcom, the company their mother worked for. Or when people talk about AI, machine learning, ChatGPT, they're working on chips that my company or business unit is developing. Broadcom has a very strong influence not only in its industry but also in the wider world. It's all thanks to our technology and innovation.

