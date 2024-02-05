Google to spend $1 million to make Rust and C+ 'interoperable'





Google has pledged $1 million to the Rust Foundation to improve interoperability between the C++ and Rust programming languages.

The project is called the Interop Initiative, but the goal is unidirectional in nature, according to the announcement: “Organizations will gradually migrate their current C++ to Rust.”

This is no mean feat, considering that C++ tends to be used for large, performance-intensive programs, such as modern games and operating systems.

Software building groups, both commercial and non-commercial, that have invested heavily in C++ in terms of talent, tools, and code generation, find Rust a different (and somewhat more difficult) language to learn. ) may not be so keen on moving to the language. There are putative benefits of improved security and increased development productivity.

“Given the growing popularity and adoption of Rust, even the most technically advanced organizations cannot expect to easily pivot to Rust from their existing codebase architecture. It’s surreal,” admits Rust Foundation Executive Director and CEO Dr. Rebecca Rumbul. , in a statement.

Still, movement is emerging. Microsoft recently launched a team to bring more Rust into its Office 365 app foundation, he reported by MSPowerUser. The company also vowed to increase its use of Rust in the Windows kernel, citing ongoing security concerns with C++.

Similarly, Linux chief Linus Torvalds is open to the idea of ​​using Rust for some of Linux's core components, which are primarily written in C. Rust support has also been written into the GNU C Compiler (GCC).

Why is Google so interested in Rust?

Google seems to have a strong interest in using Rust for memory safety. The design of C++ inadvertently encourages programmers to make errors in memory allocation, giving malicious attackers scope to hack these programs (the C++ group is currently working on this issue). Masu).

“Rust may not be suitable for all production applications, but prioritizing seamless interoperability with C++ will accelerate adoption in the broader community, thereby improving memory safety. “This is consistent with the industry's goal of improving performance,” wrote Lars Bergstrom, Google's director of Android platform tools. library, and he is the chair of the Rust Foundation board of directors, said in a blog post.

The company estimates that its use of Rust has already brought significant benefits to Google's Android OS mobile operating system by preventing hundreds of vulnerabilities that could have arisen in low-memory secure languages. Masu.

Rust code needs to be able to easily call C++ functions

Incorporating Rust into a primarily C++ code base makes it easy for functionality written in Rust to interact with existing C++ libraries through wrapper libraries, direct tool and build system support, and application binary interface (ABI) changes. You need to provide a method. .

Much work has already been completed. Software consultancy KDAB has created a set of Rust crates called cxx-qt is. It helps you integrate Rust into your C++ applications using his CMake build system for C++ via the Qt cross-platform development framework.

Google itself has already invested in interoperability tools for both Android OS and iChromium, including autocxx, bindgen, cbindgen, dimate, and crubit.

To further integrate Rust, Google is aggregating and publishing audits of Rust crates used by Google projects.

Rust programmers are interested in C++

According to JetBrains' The State of Developer Ecosystem 2023, 12% of Rust developers are using C++ alongside Rust.

In fact, 23% of Rust developers have already migrated their applications from C++ to Rust, compared to 35% of all Rust developers who migrated their apps from another language rather than starting in greenfield. Masu.

The path forward for interoperability initiatives

First initiative: scope of work proposal. It is drafted by the Rust Project Leadership Council, with input from Rust Project Leaders, “affiliated” Rust Foundation member organizations, and their boards of directors.

We definitely want to continue this effort by hiring a few engineers to build more integration points as well as take on existing projects. The project may also consider using AI to speed things up.

TNS Analyst Lawrence Hecht contributed to this post.

