10x Genomics to introduce new cutting-edge technology and highlight innovation roadmap at AGBT 2024 General Assembly





New single-cell and spatial products deliver higher performance, improve ease of use, and enable researchers to measure more biology

PLEASANTON, Calif. , Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced a series of new products and technology demonstrations. did. The 2024 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Conference will be held this week in Orlando, Florida.

“The new products we have planned for 2024 will take 10x to the next level as we deliver innovative new technologies that redefine the Visium, Xenium and Chromium platforms,” said 10x Co-Founder and CEO. said Ben Hindson, scientific director. genomics. “Our team continues to raise the bar for researchers, developing state-of-the-art technology that 'just works' and creating amazing single-cell and spatial tools that enable amazing scientific discoveries.”

10x Genomics will host a workshop at AGBT on Wednesday, February 7th at 1:10pm ET to share the latest data and development direction across three platforms. This workshop will be livestreamed for researchers not participating in AGBT.

visual spatial analysis

10x Genomics recently announced the launch of Visium HD, a new product that enables spatial discovery of the entire transcriptome at single-cell scale resolution. At AGBT, the company plans to share new data highlighting the performance benefits of Visium HD. Visium HD is available for pre-order now and is expected to begin shipping this quarter.

“Visium HD will be a powerful tool for spatial discovery, allowing scientists to study the organization and interactions of cells within real-world tissue samples in detail across the entire transcriptome,” said Hindson. I added. “This solution opens the possibility of decomposing what is happening within the niche and discovering microstructural patterns and pathways, providing a complete view of the transcriptome with spatial context. ”

Xenium on-site analysis

The company's Xenium In Situ platform has seen rapid growth and adoption in its first year of launch, with over 250 Xenium instruments sold and multiple independent benchmarking studies rated Xenium as the best performer for In Situ analysis. It has been proven that it is a platform that can demonstrate the following.

At AGBT, 10x will share the latest data from the company's comprehensive Xenium product roadmap, including:

Multimodal Cell Segmentation is a new add-on kit that is compatible with existing Xenium reagents and enables improved biological interpretation, and is scheduled to begin shipping in Q1 2024. Xenium 5,000 plex panels enable massive codebook expansion while maintaining high platform specificity. Sensitivity and throughput per gene. The new 5,000-plex kit, which can analyze 4 cm2 of tissue in six days, is expected to begin shipping in Q2 2024. Integrated Zenium Protein Profiling is a new assay scheduled for the second half of this year that will enable multiplexed protein detection. Gene expression analysis can be performed on the same tissue section in a single run.

Chromium single cell analysis

At AGBT, 10x Genomics will announce new products, features, and protocols designed to help researchers take advantage of more cost-effective single-cell workflows.

10x Genomics shares new features of the Chromium Flex assay, including:

Whole blood fixation fixes whole blood directly for storage and later use in Flex assays. Intracellular protein profiling that simultaneously analyzes gene expression and intracellular proteins, including cytokines and phosphoproteins. CRISPR/sgRNA screening enables functional genetic screening at scale and at low cost.

At the sponsor workshop, 10x Genomics will also announce major product updates and new features for its flagship single-cell gene expression assays and single-cell immune profiling assays.

Posters and featured lectures

Through AGBT, 10x Genomics will demonstrate the use of the platform to generate breakthrough biological insights.

Sponsored Workshop: Amazing Science Enabled by Industry-Leading Single Cell and Spatial Technologies (February 7, 2024). Register for the livestream here.Featured Posters: Poster 301: Blood Collection Workflow for Translational Sample Investigation Using Single Cell Technology Poster 537: Cell Boundary Segmentation on the Xenium Analyzer Poster 583: In Situ Detection of 5,000 Genes Using the Xenium Analyzer and subcellular localization Poster 626: High-scaling – 10x throughput multimodal single-cell CRISPR screening using Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex Poster 654: Visium HD enables single-cell CRISPR screening in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues. Enables whole transcriptome spatial profiling at single-cell scale resolution

About 10x Genomics 10x Genomics is a life sciences technology company that builds products to accelerate biological learning and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include single-cell and spatial biology instruments, consumables, and software that help academic researchers, translational researchers, and biopharmaceutical companies meet the complexity of biology. Helps understand biological systems at resolution and scale. Our products support breakthrough advances in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, driving powerful discoveries that change the world's understanding of health and disease. For more information, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It contains. , falls under the “safe harbor” provisions of these sections. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally include words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” and “could.” can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as ''. “intends,” “targets,” “plans,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “continues,” or variant, or similar term. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the launch, performance, configuration, functionality and implementation of 10x Genomics, Inc. (“10x Genomics”) products. These statements are based on management's current expectations, projections, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual results and results may differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. There is a gender. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics' financial and operating results and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release include the following: These include those described in the captions “Contributing Factors'' and “Management's Discussion and Content.'' 10x Genomics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) include the “Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and other documents from time to time. Although 10x Genomics believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. There can also be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance, events or circumstances will be reflected in forward-looking statements. forward-looking statements will be achieved or realized; The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics as of the date of this press release, and 10x Genomics does not believe that any forward-looking statements provided herein reflect changes in expectations or changes in events. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements. The conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information 10x Genomics discloses material non-public information and to comply with our laws and regulations in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), and press releases. , through public conference calls, public webcasts, and through our social media accounts. Disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact Investor: [email protected]media: [email protected]

Source 10x Genomics, Inc.

