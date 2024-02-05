Hart receives boot camp funding





David M. Hart, professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government, received funding for the 2024 Climate Technology Innovation Policy “Boot Camp” for Early Career Researchers.

Through this work, Mr. Hart has built interpersonal bridges across the gap between policy and research communities, sensitized researchers to the practical considerations shaping energy and climate change policy, and encouraged young researchers to This will create new interdisciplinary connections.

His long-term goal is to shape the research agenda of participating scholars and to contribute to the fullest possible extent to both the advancement of knowledge and the improvement of policy.

The main activity will be a week-long intensive bootcamp in Washington, DC in late spring 2024 with a cohort of approximately 20 young researchers. Participants will have the opportunity to interact directly with senior policy makers and other members of the policy community and gain first-hand policy insights. How is public policy made? We also build new relationships with each other, provide mutual support, and receive detailed feedback on existing and planned research. The bootcamp will be supplemented with a small grant program to help participants better implement the opportunities uncovered at the bootcamp.

“Bootcamp is a labor of love for me,” Hart said. “Early career researchers are under tremendous pressure to publish in academia, but this makes it difficult for them to contribute to the policy process. “You get into the habit of becoming.” The boot camp aims to advance their academic careers while preparing them for future impact. ”

Hart received $159,488 from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for this project. Funding is expected to begin in February 2024 and end in late January 2025.

###

About George Mason University

George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is known for its innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, incredible diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the university launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, his comprehensive $1 billion campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community and stewardship. For more information, visit gmu.edu.

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! We are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted on EurekAlert! Use of Information by Contributing Institutions or via the EurekAlert System.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1033409 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos