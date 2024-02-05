Google rolls out Gemini Ultra this week and may change Bard's name at the same time





Google could discontinue Bard as its brand for conversational AI tools this week as it begins a broader rollout of its Gemini artificial intelligence model.

Gemini launched in December as a new family of AI models, starting with Nano, which runs on Android smartphones, and Gemini Pro, which powers a new version of the Google Bard chatbot.

Rumors hint that Google may call all of its AI tools, including chatbots themselves, after the models that power them. So instead of Bard with Gemini, it's simply Google Gemini.

This comes after a leaked Google changelog shared by Dylan Roussel on X suggests that Ultra, the most powerful member of the Gemini family, will launch on Wednesday.

Ultra is a model that Google claims is superior to OpenAI's GPT-4, the model that underpins both ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, but is only available with a paid subscription.

What else is changing?

What else is changing?

Based on a changelog leaked on February 7, the chatbot formerly known as Bard will be simplified and redesigned to be incorporated into a wider range of products.

Android developer Roussel previously published leaked release notes for Bard that later turned out to be correct, including adding image generation and broader language support.

If the new changelog is correct, the Gemini chatbot's new design should make it easier to use, reduce visual distractions, and simplify navigation.

The document also confirms previously leaked details about a new standalone app for Android, as well as Gemini AI integration into Gmail, Maps, and YouTube.

What is Gemini Advanced?

(Image source: Google)

One of the problems with renaming Bard to Gemini is that there can be confusion between model and service.

Gemini Advanced (formerly Bard Advanced) is a new paid version of the chatbot that incorporates all the latest updates and features of the underlying AI model, Gemini Utra.

They excel at coding, logical reasoning, subtle direction, and collaboration on creative tasks such as image generation and storytelling. jW

When and where will it be available?

It will be available in most regions around the world and in a variety of languages, but version 1.0 will be fully optimized for English queries only.

Pricing has not yet been revealed, but it may include a free trial period, as the leaked changelog hints at the opportunity to try it out. This is not provided by Microsoft with Copilot Pro or OpenAI with ChatGPT Plus.

A dedicated Gemini app is only available on Android, but Gemini will be integrated into the Google app on iOS.

It will initially be available only in the US, but will soon be rolled out worldwide, with the exception of the UK, Switzerland and European Economic Area countries, where you will have to wait longer. This is likely due to EU privacy laws.

