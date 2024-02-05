I tried Google's ImageFX AI image generator and I'm shocked at how good it is





Photos and prompts generated by ImageFX: Abstract photos representing technology.

Sabrina Ortiz via ImageFX/ZDNETZDNET Key Takeaways Google's ImageFX is free to use and easily accessible from its website or Google Labs. This is an easy-to-use image generator that produces impressive, high-quality results. However, if you rely on image generators in your daily workflow, there are better options.

Google has been late to the image generation game, making its first AI image generator ImageFX publicly available last week, more than a year after the release of DALL-E 3. The burning question is: Was it worth the wait? I'm happy (and surprised) to report that it was.

Accessing our free tools is easy. Just go to Google Labs and select ImageFX, or go directly to the ImageFX page. Then sign in to your personal Google account and you're ready to start tinkering.

Similar to other text-to-image generators, you can input as much content as you want to generate an image.

When the chatbot was released, Google claimed that it could realistically handle complex prompts, such as generating hands and faces. To test it, I used the prompt “Use your laptop in the background and type on the silver keyboard with both hands.” The results did not disappoint.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

ImageFX generated four images of realistic-looking hands on a keyboard, with five proportional fingers on each hand. This is a huge feat for a generative AI model. The photos were very high quality and looked like stock photos you can find on Getty Images. I've added a close-up photo below so you can see the details.

Sabrina Ortiz (via ImageFX/ZDNET)

There are download and share buttons below the generated photo, so it's easy to revisit the image later.

ImageFX also includes a unique feature, the Expressive Chip, which Google describes as allowing users to “quickly experiment with adjacent dimensions of their creations and ideas.” I was confused at first when I read the instructions, but it's much easier than I thought.

All the expressive chip does is highlight parts of the prompt and add a dropdown that you can select to slightly adjust the generated image. Click the dropdown and select a new option, and that individual adjustment will generate a new image.

For example, select the “Silver Keyboard” dropdown, change it to the “Red Keyboard” option, and click Generate. Similar images were generated, the only major difference being the color of the keyboard.

Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

With its expressive tips and style suggestions below the text boxes, ImageFX is perfect if you're starting to experiment with AI image generation, or just want to play around with it for fun.

Additionally, all images generated with Imagen 2, Google's most advanced text-to-image model, including those generated with ImageFX, are watermarked with a tool developed by Google DeepMind to watermark your photos. Also notice that some SynthIDs are watermarked. It is not perceptible to the human eye but can be used for identification.

This gives you peace of mind knowing that the images you or others generate, no matter how realistic they look, are generated by AI, and helps fight misinformation.

ZDNET advice

Google's ImageFX AI image generator is free and easy to use, so give it a try. This generator can produce high-quality and realistic images, making it suitable for a variety of purposes, such as generating images for flyers, websites, or just for fun.

However, if you have a specific use case, you may want to consider which AI image generator best suits your specific needs. For example, if your business plans to use an image generator, it makes sense to consider options such as Generative AI from Getty Images to generate commercially safe photos with appropriate licensing. For more information on the best AI image generators, check out ZDNET's picks.

Disclaimer: Before incorporating AI-generated images into your work, you should consider the legal implications of using them (such as copyright).

