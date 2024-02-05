Google and Mozilla don't like Apple's new iOS browser rules





Apple is being forced to make major changes to iOS in Europe thanks to the European Union's Digital Markets Act. The law cracks down on Big Tech's “gatekeeping” with various interoperability, fairness, and privacy demands, and some of the changes required of Apple include allowing competing browser engines on iOS. Includes: The change, scheduled for iOS 17.4, means rival browsers like Chrome and Firefox will finally be able to bring their own web rendering code to iPhones and iPads. Even though the iOS browser situation appears to have improved significantly, Google and Mozilla are not happy with the changes proposed by Apple.

Previously, Mozilla spokesperson Damiano DeMonte commented on Apple's policy changes to The Verge, disputing the decision to limit the browser changes to the EU. While we're still working out the technical details, we're very disappointed in Apple's plan to limit the newly announced BrowserEngineKit to EU-specific apps, DeMonte said. This results in independent browsers like Firefox eliminating the need for Apple to build and maintain two separate browser implementations, a burden for Apple itself. DeMonte added, “Apple's proposal fails to provide consumers with a viable option by making it as difficult as possible for other companies to offer a competitive alternative to Safari.” Ta. This is another example of Apple putting up barriers to prevent true browser competition on his iOS.

Apple's framework that enables alternative browser engines is called “BrowserEngineKit,” and it already has public documentation as part of the iOS 17.4 beta. Browser vendors must obtain approval from Apple to use the framework in production apps, and as with all iOS apps, that approval comes with several requirements. None of the requirements are that egregious. Apple provides browser vendors with a level of web standards support to quickly fix security vulnerabilities and protect user privacy by providing standard consent prompts for access to things like location information. I hope that you will commit to doing so. “Synchronizing cookies and state between the browser and other apps (including other apps from the developer)” is not allowed. This seems to be aimed directly at Google and its preference for allowing all iOS apps to communicate with each other. The big downside is that the BrowserEngineKit app is limited to the EU. This is because, surprisingly, EU rules apply only to the EU.

Speaking of Google, Parisa Tavris, Google's vice president of Chrome engineering, commented on DeMonte's statement regarding X, saying, “I strongly agree with @mozilla. They're not serious about support, their strategy is overly restrictive, and it doesn't lead to real choices for browser developers in any meaningful way.”

You can currently download things like “alternative” browsers like Chrome and Firefox on iOS, but these browsers are mostly just skins over Apple's Safari engine. iOS app developers aren't actually allowed to include their own browser engine, so everything uses Safari's WebKit engine, with the new UI and settings and sync functionality layered on top of it. Masu. This means that all WebKit bugs and feature support decisions apply to all browsers.

Continuing to use Safari is not good for users. Safari has earned the reputation of being “the new IE” by some web developers over the years, as it lags behind its competitors in supporting advanced web features. However, Safari has improved significantly recently. For example, support for push notifications was finally released in 2023, allowing web apps to be more competitive with native apps downloaded from Apple's cash cow App Store. Apple's support for push notifications comes seven years after Google and Mozilla rolled out the feature.

While more competition would be great for the iOS browser space, the reality is that most of the competition will be with the other big “gatekeeper” of the space: Google. Chrome is a project with the resources and reach to better compete with Safari, and its inclusion in iOS will move the web closer to the Chrome monoculture. Google's browser may have better support for certain web features, but it also has built-in tracking systems that monitor users and provide their interests to advertisers. Safari has a much better privacy article.

Even though EU users are the only ones who actually have several different browsers to choose from, everyone still has to compete within the EU, and that includes Safari. In other parts of the world, even they don't have a choice of actual browsers. Joining the EU's browser wars should make the only iOS browser better for everyone. The deadline for compliance with EU regulations is March 2024, so iOS 17.4 must be released by then. Google and Mozilla have been working on a full version of their browser for iOS for at least a year. Perhaps they are ready for launch?

