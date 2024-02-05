February update for Google Pixel Phone has arrived





Again, we expect to see smaller monthly updates for Google Pixel before we get to the big quarterly builds. The February 2024 Pixel Update rolled out today to all currently supported Pixels, from Pixel 5a to Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 series. It's finally time for an update.

Similar to the January update, no major changes should be embedded within this February Pixel build. We got the big quarterly update (QPR1) in December and have been testing the big March update ever since. Again, this February update will help you prepare for next month, when another Pixel feature drop will take place. However, just a week or so ago we received his January Pixel feature drop as a surprise, and it's hard to really count.

That said, I'll be sure to update this post if I find new information. Below are the builds to search for for your specific device.

global

Pixel 5a (5G): UQ1A.240205.002 Pixel 6: UQ1A.240205.002 Pixel 6 Pro: UQ1A.240205.002 Pixel 6a: UQ1A.240205.002 Pixel 7: UQ1A.240205.002 Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A. 240205.002 Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240205.002 Pixel Tablet: UQ1A.240205.002 Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240205.002 Pixel 8: UQ1A.240205.004 Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240205.004

verizon

Pixel 7: UQ1A.240205.002.A1 Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240205.002.A1 Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240205.002.A1 Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240205.002.A1 Pixel 8: UQ1A.240205.004.A1 Pixel 8 Pro: U Q1A.240205.004. A1

Softbank (Japan)

Pixel 7: UQ1A.240205.002.B1 Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240205.002.B1 Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240205.002.B1 Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240205.002.B1 Pixel 8: UQ1A.240205.004.B1 Pixel 8 Pro: U Q1A.240205.004. B1

Some bug fixes introduced in the update include:

camera

General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions *[1]

display and graphics

Fixed an issue where display was corrupted under certain conditions *[1]

Fixed outer display issue under certain conditions *[2]

Framework

Fixed stability or performance of certain third-party apps *[3]

Wifi

General improvements to Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

—————————————————————

Device applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise noted below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.

*[1] pixel 8 pro, pixel 8

*[2] pixel fold

*[3] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Google will soon start pushing these updates over the air ([設定]>[システム]>[システム アップデート]). However, if you don't want to wait for Google and want to update manually, you can find each factory image or his OTA file in the link below. See here for instructions on how to flash the factory image. Learn how to flash an OTA .zip file.

Link:

