Edtech company SuperDville wins over $25,000 in small grants!





New York, NY SuperDville is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural SEL for Students that Learn Differently Microgrant 2023. SuperDville is a mission-driven, women- and minority-owned and operated company that creates video-based social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum designed to: Empower children ages 7 to 13 to learn about differences. www.superdeville.com

The response was incredible. Everyone demonstrated a real need and offered creative ways to support social-emotional learning or rethink approaches. He received so many thoughtful entries that he was unable to choose just five awards and ended up offering seven full site licenses. This is more than just nice-to-have instruction, SuperDville is a must-have instruction for her 1 in 5 students with dyslexia or other learning differences. .SuperDville CEO Peggy Stern said:

All entries show great promise to transform teaching and learning communities in schools that have been hit hard throughout the pandemic.

The 2023-24 microgrant recipients are:

Museum School, Decatur, GA, https://themuseumschool.org/welcome/ PS 6K – NYCDOE District 17, Brooklyn, NY https://www.schools.nyc.gov/schools/K006 BayWaveland School District, Bay-St . Lewis, Michigan https://www.bwsd.org/ PS 176 NYCDOE District 20, Brooklyn, NY, https://www.schools.nyc.gov/schools/K176 Joe Shoemaker School, Denver, Colorado, https: // Shoemaker.dpsk12.org/ Celebrating Dyslexia Schools, San Antonio, TX, https://www.celebratedyslexiaschools.org/ PS 124M NYCDOE District 2, Manhattan, NY https://www.schools.nyc.gov/ schools/M124

Seven grant winners will receive a free 15-month school-wide package that includes:

A school-wide license for use in classrooms, libraries, and students' homes. Onboarding support and professional development to facilitate successful implementation. 15 months of free support to ensure maximum engagement and effectiveness.

In our eyes, everyone who applied for this grant is a potential winner, but unfortunately we were unable to accept all applications. That's why we created a special new category for honorable mention winners who are selected to receive matching grants.

About SuperDville: SuperDville is for children ages 7 to 13 who learn differently (dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and ADHD). Teachers share her five-minute episodes featuring children with learning differences, then do activities based on the episode's theme. Themes include her SEL skills such as assertiveness, confidence, and resilience while promoting a peer-to-peer model. www.superdeville.com

eSchool Media staff covers all aspects of education technology, from law and litigation to best practices, lessons learned and new products. Launched in March 1998 as a monthly and digital newspaper, eSchool Media is dedicated to helping K-20 decision makers leverage technology and innovation to transform schools and universities and achieve their educational goals. We provide the news and information you need.

Latest posts by eSchool News staff (see all)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eschoolnews.com/newsline/2024/02/05/ed-tech-company-superdville-awards-over-25000-in-microgrants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos