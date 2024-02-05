How to make URLRewrite work with global gateways





I'm trying to set up a multicluster gateway. I plan to map many different domains to one IP. You can see that this is done with URLRewrite using HTTPRoute. I also followed the documentation on enabling multi-cluster. I was using the following documentation: https://cloud.google.com/kubernetes-engine/docs/how-to/deploying-multi-cluster-gateways and https://cloud.google.com/kubernetes- engine/docs /how-to/enabling-multi-cluster-gateways and https://cloud.google.com/kubernetes-engine/docs/how-to/deploying-gateways. I can get the failure filter abort message, but I can't get URLRewrite to work when curling. Also, according to curl -H Host no redirects appear to occur. -H accept:”text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8″ -w '

%{url_Effective}

%{num_redirects}

' .

This is the yaml for gateway:kind: GatewayapiVersion:gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1beta1metadata:name:. Namespace: spec:gatewayClassName: gke-l7-global-external-managed-mclisteners:- name: httpprotocol: HTTPport: 80#If no certificate is specified for https, an error will occur, so it is commented out for now# – name: https#protocol: HTTPS# port: 443allowedRoutes:kinds:- Type: HTTPRouteaddresses:- Type: NamedAddressvalue:

The yaml for HTTPRoute:kind:HTTPRouteapiVersion:gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1beta1metadata:name: is: Namespace: spec:parentRefs:- Namespace: name: Section name: httphostnames:- example.hostnamerules:- Filter:- Type: URLRewriteurlRewrite:hostname: example.hostnamebackendRefs:- name: Port: 80

The backend service is present but not running. However, it seems to be fine to scale to do. No redirects occur according to the curl command.I created the gateway, waited until it was healthy, then created the HTTPRoute, but even after doing so I get the following error on the gateway: Gateway: Disabled: Error cause: no-error-isolation: ServiceImportConfig. An error occurred while retrieving . :serviceimportconfigs.net.gke.io “ . ” Not Found ===== root/ / : Cause of error: no-error-isolation: Error getting ServiceImportConfig . :serviceimportconfigs.net.gke.io “ . ” not found

When this happens, the associated IP address is removed from the interface, but you can still get failure filter abort messages when you access that IP. I don't want to change the configuration of the backend service for ServiceExport, but as I can see from the HTTPRoute yaml, there is no type of ServiceImport in the backendrefs, so I don't see why that is relevant. Everything is the same. namespace. Again, even though the error occurs and the IP address is not listed in the gateway section of the Gateways, Services and Ingress section, I still get the failure filter abort when I access the IP.

The load balancer that seems to have been created is , but when I click on it in the Google Cloud console it says “The requested resource cannot be found.” I think this happened even when the gateway was fine. I don't understand why this happens. I tried talking to Google Support about this in a previous case, but for some reason the load balancer like https://cloud.google.com/load-balancing/docs/https/setting-up-url-rewrite doesn't have a setup. and set the rules, but this doesn't make sense since the gateway object was supposed to tell the implementation to create the load balancer and set the rules.

At this point, we're not even looking for traffic to be properly redirected to the backend service. You want to make sure that redirects or URLRewriting to the appropriate domain occurs.

