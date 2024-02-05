The effort is touted as putting North Dakota at the forefront of agricultural innovation.





FARGO partners, including North Dakota State University and Grand Farm, have secured up to $160 million in grants to accelerate the next generation of agricultural innovation.

The 10-year grant from the National Science Foundation supports a partnership that also includes the Fargo-Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Fargo-Moorhead Economic Development Corporation.

The funding is for a large-scale collaboration called FARMS (Food Systems Adapted for Resilience and Maximized Security), which leaders hope will put North Dakota at the forefront of global agricultural innovation. He says he will put it there.

“This is an important vision and very exciting,” said NDSU President David Cook. “FARMS will make North Dakota stand out in the field of agricultural technology.”

He said the initiative will accelerate agricultural innovation and strengthen food security, while creating career opportunities for students in fields such as agriculture, information technology, engineering, artificial intelligence and data science. .

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, RN.D., who announced the grant on January 29, called it “a major investment in NDSU and Grand Farm's efforts to transform the future of agricultural production.” I called it.

Through this grant, which he helped secure through members of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, Hoeven said, “We will strengthen this collaboration and provide farmers and ranchers with tools to strengthen their operations, reduce costs, and improve yields. “We will provide that,” he said.

Hoeven added: “This will not only be good for food, fuel and textile production, but will also foster growth in a variety of industries, including the state's dynamic technology sector and manufacturers.” Ta. This means that North Dakota and our nation can continue to remain competitive in global markets while ensuring a high-quality, low-cost food supply for American consumers.

Sen. John Hoeven (D) and North Dakota State University President David Cook announced the FARMS initiative on January 29 at Richard H. Barry Hall in downtown Fargo.

David Samson, Forum

Ryan Arsheim, chief business development officer for the Greater Fargo-Moorhead Economic Development Corporation, said the partnership with FARMS will also facilitate significant investment in the region.

“It's going to further strengthen this area and shine a great light on it,” he said during the announcement at Richard H. Barry Hall on NDSU's downtown campus. He is “talking about multi-billion dollar proposals” for private investment from companies, venture capital and others.

“There are companies that are already here, including Silicon Valley companies,” to commercialize the technology, Asheim said. “We're going to see a lot of innovators decide to stay here.”

Colleen Fitzgerald, NDSU's vice president for research, innovation and creative activities, said the grant award is the culmination of a statewide coalition that began work in May 2022.

“Great things are going to happen at FARMS,” she said.

Efforts will be stepped up for the first two years. The project is a collaboration that combines plant science and artificial intelligence to accelerate genomic research in crops, including dry beans, and quickly identify resilient varieties, she said in an interview.

The project will also advance sensor development, including soil sensors that send data to the cloud and a “last acre” connection that gives farmers real-time access to information in the field, Fitzgerald said.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for North Dakota because it's about economic development,” she said. “This is the impetus to make North Dakota agricultural technology known to everyone in the world.”

Twyla Baker, president of Nueta Hidatsa Sanish College in Newtown, another core partner in the FARMS collaboration, said the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara tribes have “ancestral knowledge” about agriculture. He said there is.

“I see this as a continuation of that legacy,” she said, adding that a country is not truly sovereign if it cannot feed its people.

“We are excited to get to work on the job ahead of us,” Baker said.

Leander McDonald, president of United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, said the project is based on experience.

“What happens from here?” he said. “We have a strong foundation for better things to happen.”

Brian Carroll, Emerging Prairie's chief innovation officer who leads Grand Farm, said the FARMS partnership brings together producers, industry leaders, startups and educational institutions.

With the help of federal grants, “we are building an ecosystem that accelerates innovation at the speed of trust,” he said. “This support not only energizes our work, but also brings us closer to a future of sustainable and pioneering advances in agricultural technology.”

With a 140-acre innovation campus just west of Casselton, Grand Farm brings together producers, businesses, startups, educators, researchers, governments, and investors to solve agricultural problems through technology and innovation. We are working on resolving it.

The grant, one of 10 awarded nationwide, provides $15 million over the first two years and was awarded under the National Science Foundation's Regional Innovation Engines program.

Construction is underway on the 25,000 square foot Grand Farm Innovation Shop. In 2022, the North Dakota Legislature awarded Grand Farm his $10 million matching grant.

