Samsung ends support for Google Assistant on all smart TVs





Samsung appears to be phasing out Google Assistant from older smart TVs, with an announcement on the TV manufacturer's support page citing a change in Google's policy to remove Google's AI voice assistant from TVs. There is.

According to Samsung's support page, Google Assistant is currently available on 2020 Lifestyle TVs such as Frame, Serif, Terrace, and Sero, 2020 Crystal USH TVs, 2020 8K and 4K QLED models, and all 2021 and 2022 smart TVs. It will be available. Samsung had already stopped supporting Google Assistant on new TVs since last year.

The company then directs users to other control options such as its own smart home platform SmartThings, AI voice agent Bixby, and Amazon Alexa.

Samsung did not elaborate on what Google policy changes prompted the company to discontinue Google Assistant. However, recent changes to Google Assistant and future plans for an upgraded Assistant experience may be part of the reason.

Last month, Google announced it was retiring 17 underused Assistant features, none of which had anything to do with smart TVs.

And at October's Made by Google event, the company announced that it would be introducing Bard, a generative AI tool similar to ChatGPT, to Google Home and Google Assistant. The company plans to introduce some new AI features to Google Home next year to make smart homes more intuitive and useful. Generative AI capabilities allow users to see a streamlined view of recent activity and a quick and easy overview.

For example, a user wondering about a package being delivered can ask a natural language question about their home and quickly find the clip they're looking for in their Nest Doorbell's video history. Users can take action based on these insights by entering a follow-up query, and the Home Her app generates a list of suggested automations.

However, it is unclear whether these updates led to the removal of Google Assistant from Samsung TVs. Nevertheless, the upgrades to Google's AI assistant appear to be similar to what Amazon is planning for Alexa, including new subscription plans for advanced AI features.

Removing the popular voice assistant used to control smart home devices from TVs seems to buck a growing trend, with LG planning to add support for Google Home and Chromecast to its smart TVs. Additionally, Samsung itself will soon allow users to control their smart home devices on their Samsung smart TVs via his SmartThings.

