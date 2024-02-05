Union Pacific's AI chat gives employees tools to save time and increase efficiency





One of the most important advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) over the past year has been the emergence of ChatGPT. This cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing the way we work and is having a measurable impact on a variety of industries and businesses, including some that have been around for more than 160 years.

Rick Holmes, Assistant Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Technology

Since developing their own secure version of ChatGPT, Union Pacific Railroad employees have been able to not only generate code snippets and analyze and organize large unstructured data sets, but also generate blog posts and write white papers. We have also adopted this technology to create summaries.

So what exactly is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI-powered computer system for conversational interactions. Unlike other chatbots, it can not only generate simple phrases but also create complete essays that resemble human sentences. It accomplishes this by leveraging unique data within neural networks, rather than relying on internet searches. Public ChatGPT is used to generate a wide range of content, including news articles and movie scripts.

However, the use of ChatGPT and other similar public systems by employees raises several security concerns for businesses. These concerns include data and privacy risks, intellectual property protection, and the accuracy of the information provided by ChatGPT technology.

Given these risks, Union Pacific has implemented a policy that prohibits employees from using public ChatGPT for business purposes. However, recognizing the immense potential benefits of such a tool, Union Pacific's technology team has developed its own version, called UP Chat, that provides a secure way to leverage the technology. UP Chat leverages the power of Large Language Models (LLM) to enable employees to interact with tools similar to the public ChatGPT experience within the confines of your company's secure data network.

UP Chat is available from your company computer and helps you analyze data trends, generate ideas, create project summaries, and more. It's also useful for putting together presentations and writing articles.

Even though the technology resides behind the company's firewall, Union Pacific has implemented various policies regarding the use of UP Chat. These include limiting its use to legitimate business purposes, requiring proofreading and accuracy checks before sharing the output with others (but never outside the company), automating decision-making and This includes prohibiting the provision of personal, medical, or financial advice.

UP Chat is just one example of how Union Pacific leverages AI technology to improve safety, service, and operational efficiency. The company's technology team leverages AI and machine learning to optimize supply chain and network operations. This includes forecasting service demand, optimizing routes, and predicting system maintenance needs. The application of AI is consistent with Tech Group's mission to support and build the world's best transportation solutions through operational excellence and innovative technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.up.com/up/aboutup/community/inside_track/ai-chatgpt-tool-it-240205.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos