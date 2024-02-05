Amazon launches advertising partnership as Google abolishes cookies





Amazon has partnered with British publishing giant Reach to obtain targeted advertising data for its customers.

The partnership, which is the subject of a report by the Financial Times (FT) on Monday (5 February), comes as the media industry seeks to address Google's decision to remove tracking cookies from its browsers. .

The agreement between Amazon and Reachs is one of the first of its kind in Europe, and includes the use of cookies that help collect information about users by tracking their activities on websites and targeting advertising. The purpose is to compensate for losses. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Google recently announced that it has started removing cookies in its Chrome browser, following Apple's similar move to block cookies in its Safari browser. Our goal is to remove all third-party cookies by the end of the year.

However, as Amazon and Reach announced their partnership, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns that Google's phasing out of third-party cookies could be delayed.

The CMA's latest report on Google's privacy sandbox highlights some unresolved issues that need to be addressed before removing third-party cookies from Chrome, although the tech giant is honoring its promises. It says that there is.

The CMA has outlined a series of demands on Google ahead of the phase-out of third-party cookies, but the regulator said this does not mean Google cannot go ahead with the changes.

James Rosewell, co-founder of the Movement for an Open Web, characterized the report as a major blow to Google.

He added that under this diplomatic language there are at least 39 areas of significant regulatory concern that Google will need to address before removing third-party cookies.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Reach are working together to share first-party data in context. For example, the partnership will allow advertisers to see what kind of stories people are viewing, and the US tech giant will use that information to run more targeted ads on UK publisher sites. be able to sell.

The companies said the partnership comes as the advertising industry grapples with the phaseout of third-party cookies, a long-anticipated industry milestone that Google launched in early January.

