Google offers surprising new offers to Pixel 8 Pro buyers





The Google Pixel 8 Prophone was showcased during the Google Pixel 8 product launch event and… [+] Pixel 8 pro smartphone, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, October 4, 2023, New York. (Photo credit: Ed JONES/AFP) (Photo credit: ED JONES/AFP, Getty Images)

AFP (via Getty Images)

Google has repeatedly lowered the price of the Pixel 8 since it launched last October, and it doesn't seem like the company plans to stop lowering prices anytime soon.

Google had been running a discount of $150 and $200 off the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively, since January 24th, but it was supposed to end on February 3rd. However, it appears that this offer was quickly extended on his Google Store as well, with the same offer now available from his February 3rd to his February 24th.

It's hard to remember the last time Google priced its flagship smartphones so aggressively with back-to-back deep discounts like the Pixel 8 series. The deal comes in addition to Google giving away $125 gift cards to select YouTube Premium and Google service subscribers to use on Pixel smartphones.

The company also appears to be extending its temporarily enhanced trade-in pricing until February 24th, offering used devices for up to $750. Of course, to get that much money, you'll have to hand over your iPhone 14 Pro Max. iPhone 14 Pro Max is the only device with that much trade-in discount.

Interestingly, Google is offering a higher price for the older iPhone 14 Pro Max than what Samsung is currently offering ($550). The most a Galaxy S24 buyer can get for an older iPhone 15 Pro Max is $750. Google does not appear to be accepting trade-ins for iPhone 15 models during this sale period.

Recurring discounts, surprise gift card deals, and high trade-in values ​​are very much Samsung territory. Google hasn't been shy about lowering the prices of its devices over the past few years, but I don't recall ever seeing such sustained price reductions or extended trade-in values.

How do Google and Samsung keep their phones so cheap for so long, to varying degrees? 2024 will be transformative for both companies with the advent of generative AI built into the core smartphone experience may result. Samsung has already hinted that it may charge for some AI features in the Galaxy in the future, and Google may soon do the same with its Bard AI service.

This is the battleground, drawing users into the hardware ecosystem and signing them up for subscriptions to next-gen features. Even if Google ultimately doesn't charge for some Bard features, the company has recently made significant improvements to some of its paid services, such as YouTube Music, to make them as attractive as possible.

For anyone looking to buy a Pixel 8, this is the type of solid deal typically reserved for the holiday shopping period. If you've been waiting for the Pixel 8, this is your chance. But given that Google continues to lower the price of its hardware, I wouldn't be surprised if more discounts are on the way.

