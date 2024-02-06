Your Samsung TV will discontinue Google Assistant next month





If you own a Samsung TV and read TechRadar, you know it's the best TV you can buy, but if you use a voice assistant on a regular basis, You may need to consider switching the TV you use. Starting March 1, 2024, Google Assistant will no longer be available.

The notice, posted on Samsung's FAQ page, explains that the removal is due to a “change in Google's policies,” although it's not yet clear what those policies directly relate to. . What we do know is that you still have the option to control your smart home hub with one of the best Samsung TVs, such as Amazon's Alexa or Samsung's own voice assistant Bixby.

There's also Samsung's SmartThings app. It allows you to connect and control multiple devices from a single app, turning your TV into the center of your smart home. Samsung has been making big changes to improve the SmartThings experience, but notably, those changes don't include its own voice assistant, his Bixby.

Samsung first added Google Assistant to its smart TVs in 2020. There are reports from the likes of 9to5Google that they're already starting to phase out Google Assistant from last year's sets (though we've learned it's still available on the QN90C), but here's the latest information: is. It will be phased out from both new and existing TVs.

According to FlatpanelsHD, the affected models are:

All Smart TV Models in 2022 All Smart TV Models in 2021 8K and 4K QLED TVs in 2020 Crystal UHD TVs in 2020 Lifestyle TVs in 2020 (Frame, Serif, Terrace, Cero)Google is Assistant Replace with Bard?

The update doesn't apply to other TV brands that use Google Assistant, but it's just another sign that the search platform is phasing out voice assistants more broadly. Whispers that Google was preparing to retire his Google Assistant first began to be heard earlier this year, when the virtual helper's response changed from “Bard's Assistant” to just “Bard.” That's when I realized I was there.

This news follows an earlier announcement that 17 features were being removed from Google Assistant, and further confirms that the company is investing more in ChatGPT challenger Google Gemini. Machine learning has become a big focus for many companies, so it's no surprise that voice assistants as we know them today will receive significant enhancements in the coming months and years.

Samsung's own voice assistant, Bixby, doesn't appear to have received similar AI enhancements. At his CES last month, during his “AI for all” presentation, we got a glimpse of a reimagined search assistant as an Easter egg, giving hope that Samsung is working on further development. But after hearing all about the Galaxy AI features coming to Samsung's latest smartphones, and these articles conspicuously omitting any mention of adding this to Bixby, we held our breath. Is not …

