How Google Maps (subtly) tries to convince you to make better choices





While browsing Google Flights to escape the winter chill, I recently came across a notification I'd never seen before. A particular round-trip flight from Phoenix to New York is highlighted in light green because it avoids the amount of CO2 that 1,400 trees absorb in his day.

I've seen emissions estimates for Google Flights before, and of course they've been around since 2021, but it's great to see numbers like 265 kg CO2e translated into something I can actually understand. It was my first time. All of a sudden, I felt like if I didn't choose to fly, well, I'd feel a little bad.

Yael Maguire, vice president and general manager of Google Geo's sustainability team, which includes Maps, Earth, and the company's solar computer project Sunroof, said Google is taking away agency from people with this green guilt trip. He emphasized that he was not trying to do so. He told me he wanted to make sustainable choices an easy choice. The company is rolling out a number of new tools, such as fuel-efficient directions in Maps (which Google estimates has saved the equivalent of 500,000 internal combustion engine cycles), which Google estimates will reduce emissions from the equivalent of 500,000 internal combustion engine cycles. from banning traffic to cars, to suggesting train routes to people who fly to shop, to encouraging Europeans to ditch their cars when they can get to their destination in an equivalent amount of time using public transport. .

Last week, I spoke to Maguire about Google Geo's sustainability projects, including the Team Solar API, which provides solar planning data to millions of buildings around the world. Our conversation has been lightly condensed for clarity and brevity.

Do you see your work at Google Geo as passively presenting sustainability information to users, or as actively guiding people to make better choices for the planet? Do you have it?

I wasn't trying to deprive anyone of their independence. Whether you're a consumer choosing to go green, a developer looking to build more sustainably, or a solar developer looking to help. I would like to check whether that is the case. We want to leave the choice to them. But ultimately it's their decision, but we want to make it as easy a choice as possible because it will lead to carbon savings over time.

That's the idea behind Google Maps' fuel economy suggestions. The root is prominently displayed with small leaves.

that's right. Last year, we introduced features to Google Earth that help real estate developers make sustainable choices at a higher level of planning and building development. As they say, “We were trying to get this many units with these kinds of amenities,” we give them the tools to optimize all the things they want to optimize. Masu. But you can also say, “If you also care about sustainability, you can use different materials, you can get more sunlight in your area, and there's so much potential for solar power.'' And it's just bundled with the tool itself.

We always try to find mutual benefit. Personally, I think I always try to make the most sustainable choices possible. But I know that other people might not be as motivated, and I know that there are side benefits, whether it's saving money, saving time, saving fuel, whatever it is. Masu. We want to bring them together as much as possible.

When I was in Tbilisi, Georgia a few months ago, I was using the ride-hailing app Bolt. At that time, it was less than a 15 minute walk to get a car, so we recommended walking instead. In a video from Google's Sustainability Summit last fall, we saw similar services being rolled out in several European locations, including France. Have you ever noticed that most American cities are not walkable, which precludes this kind of expansion in the United States at all?

We are trying to make the most of what the city is. It's difficult to change them. But one thing that I find really reassuring is that this is definitely going to take a long time. Mayors and transportation officials know they need more options for people to get to work and get around. It's not like they can change things overnight. But big changes are happening. For example, the City of London was able to announce hundreds of miles of new cycle lanes. Therefore, a lot of changes have also taken place in a relatively short period of time.

However, it can sometimes be difficult to know what the impact of that decision will be. And, again, with these tools, city planners can plan scenarios and say, “Hey, we're looking to put bike lanes on this corridor in the city, but what are the carbon impacts?'' What will happen?” you can say.

I wanted to ask a similar question in relation to a new feature that suggests rail routes to Europeans looking for short-haul flights. Given that America's infrastructure is still largely underdeveloped, how does Google think about ultimately encouraging Americans to use low-emission transportation such as trains? Is this an issue being discussed internally?

That's definitely a top priority. However, even in the United States, I think it may actually be faster to take the train. The reality is that walking, cycling, and public transport are the most effective ways to get somewhere, and there are many cases where cost is not a consideration, but it's also something people should consider. .In fact, I was pretty optimistic when I worked in San Francisco and tried to take public transportation and walk as much as possible in every city I've ever lived in, so I'm not sure what the reality is. I feel like I've experienced [in the U.S.] teeth. Some of these alternative options can be very effective. However, more needs to be done to ensure this happens globally.

Perhaps Google Maps could play a key role in the success of the large-scale EV transition by making charging stations and trip planning easier and more convenient for drivers. I'm planning my first EV road trip this summer, and to be honest, I was pretty intimidated. Can you tell us what's in Google's pipeline to make this process easier for drivers?

We can't speak to anything that hasn't been announced yet, but as an overarching goal, we want to make it as easy as possible. I'm an EV owner and have been for years, but sometimes it's a cognitive exercise to think about how I'm going to charge it and what the experience will be like. I also know that. So I just want to say that we are very aware of this issue, that we are trying to understand it as deeply as possible, and that our goal is to really address this issue.

Even when people are looking to buy a car, they often turn to Google Search to find a car. We help you understand the potential of the particular vehicle you're considering. What people generally worry about is long distance travel. So we can enter a destination that we're familiar with, like I live in San Francisco and might be going to Tahoe, and see how many times we'll need to charge along the way for our particular car. I created a tool. What we tried to do was make it a little bit easier for people to check that information before they buy a car.

We also tried to make the charging experience as positive as possible. To be honest, the first thing you should do is place as many chargers as possible on the map. There are a lot of different providers with charging infrastructure, and sometimes not all the data is widely available, so we worked really hard to work with those partners. We have information on 360,000 chargers worldwide and are constantly working to increase that number. In addition to that, and I hope you don't experience this, not all chargers will work. Some of you may have seen it on Google Maps, but there are also reviews, right? All kinds of work is done there.

Unfortunately, my EV doesn't have Google Maps integrated, but I'd really love to have this feature one day to find chargers along my route. We want to get to the point where we don't actually have to plan everything in advance, we can just get in the car and plan along the way just like we would with any other type of car. .

It's one thing to make tools like Google Tree Canopy available to cities and organizers, but it's another thing to actually make people use them and act on the information. How do you measure your success?

Our success is ultimately measured by what people do with our tools. So it's not just about putting tools out there. We try to understand what people actually do. For the greener route, for example, we worked with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in the US to help validate carbon emissions models. We've gone through that process in everything we do, whether it's Project Sunroof or Solar API or anything like that.

You pre-empted my next question, but maybe I could talk about it in a more macro sense. Google has a goal of reducing carbon-equivalent emissions by 1 gigaton per year by 2030 using tools like the Solar API. Can you update us on any progress?

This is a project that has been going on for a while. We have been working with solar developers for some time and have been pleasantly surprised by not only the involvement of the solar developer community, but actually other industries showing interest as well. . So, while MyHEAT is not a typical solar installer, we think this data will be very useful for planning when you go to a city.

So the Gigaton goal itself doesn't have anything to share right now other than our progress on green routing, but we hope to be able to share progress over time. But so far, I've been very happy.

At a time when there's a lot of nervousness around AI, and often with good reason, you've been pretty vocal in expressing your excitement about how these tools can be leveraged for positive sustainability purposes. I did. Please tell me why you are an optimist.

Here's why I'm an optimist: That's because we put all of Google's publishing goals in context. We talked about gigaton goals and we talked about solar APIs, but I think this is also about energy usage and carbon intensity. We need to continue to invest in the infrastructure that we need, and we need infrastructure that can actually solve some of these problems by providing information to people, but at the same time we want to make sure that we can minimize the problems. is focused on. The carbon intensity of the energy we produce. Therefore, since 2017, our company operates on his 100% renewable energy. This is on an annual basis. We are also working to use carbon-free energy, and he is actively working 24/7 to determine what percentage of the energy source that ultimately sends electrons to our data centers is carbon-free. was being measured.

Our commitment is to be net-zero by 2030, and this includes all of our AI infrastructure. So I try to separate the energy use needed to run the AI ​​from the carbon intensity, which I think is very different. Our data center is estimated to be 1.5 times more efficient than the average data center. Additionally, the AI ​​workload itself has in some cases been able to reduce energy usage by 100x and correspondingly reduce carbon intensity by 1,000x.

But along with your point, I'm also very curious about how the carbon intensity of running all these AI workloads compares to the benefits they can provide. I think that's where I am. I'm pretty optimistic about efficiency efforts, carbon-free energy and a net-zero trajectory. I'm a big believer in the benefits of solar power and transportation.

A big reason why I'm so excited about this opportunity in the field of maps and geography is that I think there are a lot of opportunities for organizations of all kinds, including individual citizens, to make these choices and changes to their environments. And I think AI obviously has a big role to play, but not everything. Because AI doesn't build bike lanes. people have to do it. People need to change policies on how to reduce carbon emissions when constructing buildings. There is a lot of other work to be done to actually build the future we want: low carbon intensity, ideally zero. However, I believe that AI will play a major role in supporting decision-making for all the choices we will need in the future.

