Troubleshooting Google OAuth2 authentication issues with GPT: Repeated sign-ins and 404 errors – GPT Builder
Hello,
Chatgpt helped me create a schema to add Google OAuth2 authentication to GPT, but it doesn't work in most cases. If it works, the authRequest action redirects you to the Google authentication page, validates the authentication, and returns you to the GPT page. The next step will ask you to authenticate again, resulting in a 404 error. From then on, when I reinitialize to connect again, I always get a 404 error. You have to wait a long time until the first level works again.
This is the schema:
{openapi: 3.1.0,info: {title: Google OAuth2 Authentication,version: 1.0.0,description: API for authenticating users and retrieving email addresses via Google OAuth2. },servers: [{url: https://www.googleapis.com,description: API Google OAuth2}]path: {/oauth2/v2/auth: {get: {tags: [Authentification],Summary: Request user authentication. ,Description: Redirects the user to Google for authentication. ,operationId: authRequest,parameters: [{name: client_id,in: query,required: true,schema: {type: string}},{name: redirect_uri,in: query,required: true,schema: {type: string}},{name: response_type,in: query,required: true,schema: {type: string,enum: [code]}},{name: scope, input: query, required: true, schema: {type: string, default: https://www.googleapis.com/auth/userinfo.email}},{name: state, input : query,schema: {type: string}}],responses: {302: {description: Redirects and page authentication Google. }}}},/oauth2/v4/token: {post: {tags: [Authentification],Summary: Code Authentication of Modifier Files for Tokens,Description: Comply with Token Creation for Token daccs and Modifier Code Authentication. , operationId:exchangeCodeForToken, requestBody: {required: true, content: {application/x-www-form -urlencoded: {schema: {type: object,properties: {code: {type: string},client_id: {type: string },client_secret: {type: string},redirect_uri: {type: string},grant_type: {type: string, enum: [authorization_code]}}, required: [code, client_id, client_secret, redirect_uri, grant_type]}}}}, response: {200: {explanation: token daccs and token de rafrachissement obtenus avec succs. , content: {application/json: {schema: {type: object, properties: {access token: {type: string}, fresh_token: {type: string},expires_in: {type: integer},token_type: {type: string}}}}}}}},/oauth2/v2/userinfo: {get: {tags: [Utilisateur],summary: Get user information. ,description: Uses an access token to retrieve user information, including email address. ,operationId: getUserInfo,parameters: [{name: access_token,in: query,required: true,schema: {type: string}}],responses: {200: {description: Information about successful execution information,content: {application/json: {schema: {type: object,properties: {email: {type: string},verified_email: {type: boolean } }}}}}}}}}
