Chinese technology companies thrive on innovation – World





Visitors try products at the BOE Technology booth at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 9.Zeng Hui/Xinhua

Chinese home appliance manufacturers are stepping up their innovative strategies, driven by deep commitment to research and development and increased focus on creative business models.

Companies like BOE Technology, a leading Chinese display panel manufacturer, exemplify this transformation.

“Technology innovation is the foundation and soul of BOE,” Si Da, the company's vice president and chief brand officer, told China Daily.

The company entered the semiconductor display industry in 2003 and has become a global leader in the display industry in just 20 years. Si attributes the rapid growth to its commitment to innovation.

BOE ranked 15th among the most innovative companies in the United States last year, according to a report released last month by IFI Claims and Patent Services, which tracks patent application and grant data.

“This is the sixth year in a row that BOE has ranked in the top 20 on the list,” Shi said in an interview at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month.

The company filed more than 90,000 new patent applications in 2023, of which more than 90% were inventions and more than 33% were overseas patents. Behind the impressive patent portfolio is R&D investment that accounts for over 7% of his annual revenue, and R&D talent accounts for his 23% of total employees.

This commitment is also reflected in Hisense USA, the fastest growing television brand in the US market. “Consumers recognize the quality of our products and are willing to pay more for them,” David Gold, president of Hisense USA, told China Daily.

This shift in consumer perception is being driven by Hisense's focus on R&D centers in both the US and China, ensuring it can meet local preferences while leveraging China's innovation expertise. It has been.

“Continuous investment in research and development is the driving force behind our growth,” Gold said. “Continuous investment in research and development is coming from our headquarters in China.”

Liu Chun, vice president of the China Mechanical and Electronic Products Export and Import Chamber of Commerce, said that looking at Chinese companies participating in CES in recent years, it is clear that they are increasingly relying on quality and technology to win. said.

“We have reached a consensus that it is difficult to win in a price war. This is a marked change from the past, when Chinese companies were often seen as low-cost competitors,” he told China Daily. Ta.

Looking to expand

This focus on innovation is more than just a corporate strategy. This reflects a broader shift among Chinese companies looking to expand globally.

China-based innovators filed about 1.58 million patent applications in 2022, accounting for nearly half of global patent applications, and the US patent applications.

The group sees the most application activity from China, which it considers to be the “main driver of global growth.” In areas such as solar cells and batteries for electric vehicle powertrains, China has emerged as the largest source of patents, both in applications and patents.

Rebecca Fannin, founder of Silicon Dragon Ventures, has observed major changes. “We've seen a shift in imitation from the U.S. to China, innovating in their own ways, and now taking some of these brands to the rest of the world,” she said.

This shift is most evident in areas such as e-commerce and electric vehicles, where Chinese companies are “getting ahead of the U.S.,” Fannin said in a recent webinar examining the U.S.-China innovation landscape.

“We have definitely seen Chinese innovation spreading and climbing the ladder to its creative side,” she added.

Chinese companies are not only innovating; They are also redefining their business models.

“The aspect of business model innovation cannot be ignored. The Chinese are good at this,” Fannin said. Examples include separating car sales from electric car battery subscriptions and targeting rural shoppers with e-commerce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202402/06/WS65c18a00a3104efcbdae9dd6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos