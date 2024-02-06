Innovation programs, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budgets, and major ICT contracts





The company profile "Emirates Group – Digital Transformation Strategy 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Emirates' technology activities, including its digital transformation strategy, innovation programs, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budget and major ICT contracts.

Emirates Group (Emirate Group) provides domestic, regional and international air transportation services. The company's other businesses include wholesale and retail consumer goods, food and beverage sales, and hotel operations. Emirates Group offers services under the Emirates and dnata brands. Emirates provides commercial air transportation services and dnata is a provider of integrated airport services including cargo and ground handling, catering and travel services.

Launched in July 2023, the Innovation Majlis will serve as a platform to foster advanced research and development and the exchange of cutting-edge ideas, providing the latest information on robotics, hyperreality, holograms, 3D printing and other advanced technologies. Introducing innovation. It serves as a social space to collaboratively create proofs of concept that benefit customers, communities, and the aviation industry.

In March 2023, Emirates Group will host the first edition of ForsaTEK, an annual event and platform for creating new opportunities, bringing together two startup programs, Intelak and Aviation We worked with industry partners, startups. , a major player in the ecosystem. The event is envisioned as a platform to showcase the future of travel through entrepreneurship and innovation, foster collaboration, encourage an incubator community, and advance thought-provoking ideas.

range

Emirates Group has embraced data at the core of its business operations, using smart technology to leverage data and make informed, data-driven decisions. To achieve these goals, Emirates has explored new technologies and ideas, from big data and predictive analytics to artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company has been looking into AIOps to incorporate automation into processes and enable early detection and timely remediation of issues to save time and improve quality of service.

Emirates Airlines has introduced web virtual reality technology to its digital platform. Created in partnership with Renacen, the 3D seat model provides an immersive 3D 360-degree view of the interior of Emirates A380 and Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft, allowing customers to select their preferred seat and preview the cabin and in-flight products. will do so. . This immersive hands-free experience allows users to navigate the cabin and seats using their VR headset, such as his Google Cardboard.

Emirates has enhanced its smart contactless services for passengers by introducing biometric technology and touchless check-in kiosks at Dubai International Airport. Touchless self-check-in kiosks allow passengers to check-in, collect boarding passes, select seats on board, and drop off luggage. These kiosks also allow passengers to pay for excess baggage.

Main topics covered:

overview

Digital transformation strategy

Accelerators, incubators and other innovation programs

technology focus

Technology initiatives

acquisition

Partnership and acquisition network map

ICT budget and contract

key executives

Some of the companies mentioned in this report include:

pre app

Saber

AWS

infinity

IBM

bump

SAP

Topcon's positioning

accuracy

A faithful

they are reborn

troll car

huawei

