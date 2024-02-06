Cloud SQL powers Intelligencia.ai’s data-driven predictions





Editor's note: Powered by AI, Intelligencia AI offers a suite of solutions to help pharmaceutical companies make more informed, data-driven decisions to reduce risk in clinical development . With rapidly growing data volumes, an obsession with quality, and complex processing requirements, this medical technology company realized it needed a robust, scalable, and reliable database. Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL Enterprise Plus edition provided Intelligencia AI with powerful tools to efficiently store and manage data in real-time, with seamless integration, high availability, and automatic backups.

At Intelligencia AI, we pioneered the use of machine learning (ML) algorithms in clinical development by leveraging high-quality proprietary data, proprietary ontologies, expert curation and automation to accurately predict the probability of early FDA approval. predict. Pharmaceutical development process. Previously, they managed their data in their own PostgreSQL database on Compute Engine, and that worked well in the company's early stages. However, as their data needs became more complex, they needed to spend more time and effort developing special scripts to perform version updates and restore database snapshots.

What we want: a healthy data infrastructure

We decided to look for a managed database that would allow us to deploy products frequently and smoothly with less engineering effort. This allows you to reallocate resources to achieve your business goals and improve cost efficiency. Our ideal solution would allow you to collect data from multiple sources while keeping it up to date, removing duplicates, and ensuring data consistency.

Cloud SQL was the clear choice for us. Upgrading to Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL Enterprise Plus edition was a no-brainer after seeing its amazing benefits. Provides a comprehensive API for managing database instance operations, allowing you to build custom scripts to perform a variety of operations such as backup/restore, rescaling resources, creating/deleting new instances, and general configuration. Now it looks like this. Easily restore backups to multiple database instances, allowing you to work with your preferred network. Additionally, you can easily change resources depending on your computing needs, query load, traffic, etc.

Smooth transition to managed database services

The transition to a Google-managed database was seamless and came with no surprises. After setting up the new managed instance, we restored the latest backup and conducted thorough regression and performance testing.

During this testing phase, we noticed a significant performance drop in one of our compute-intensive microservices. This was due to our previous reliance on compute instances that were specifically optimized for our workloads. Fortunately, with the availability of the Enterprise Plus edition, you can now take advantage of performance-optimized features to address this issue.

N family CPU. After ensuring there were no further performance concerns, we began updating all services to connect to the new database.

Managed database services are the right prescription

Today, Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL Enterprise Plus provides the reliability and scalability needed for AI-powered technology regulation probability of success (PTRS) predictions, ensuring accurate and transparent results for customers.

We rely heavily on managed databases on both our internal and customer-facing SaaS platforms, which serve as a conduit to deliver the value of Intelligencia AI to our customers. Our scalable and flexible SaaS solutions enable continuous data deployment, maintain data integrity through quality validation checks, and implement APIs for seamless programmatic data consumption.

Our value proposition relies heavily on high-quality data and proven AI predictive accuracy, so database reliability and ease of management are paramount. In particular, our customer solutions require frequent data updates, which require regular calculations, testing, and deployment with minimal manual intervention. Cloud SQL makes it easy to address this requirement, facilitating tasks such as backing up and restoring instances, and maintaining and maintaining specific versioned snapshots of your data as part of your CI/CD process. You will be able to promote it. Additionally, it makes it easy to expand resources and change network configurations, ensuring agility and efficiency in daily operations.

