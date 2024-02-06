Google puts $1 million into Rust Foundation to build C++ bridge The Register





Google donated $1 million to the Rust Foundation on Monday, specifically to improve interoperability between the language and C++.

C++, a popular general-purpose programming language, has probably become obsolete due to safety concerns. Memory safety errors are responsible for the majority of Google and Microsoft vulnerabilities, leading to the proliferation of memory-safe Rust and C/C++ scarlet letters.

“Based on historical vulnerability density statistics, Rust has actively stopped hundreds of vulnerabilities from impacting the Android ecosystem,” said Dave, Google's vice president of engineering, Android security, and privacy. Kleidermacher said in a statement. “This investment is aimed at expanding the adoption of Rust across various components of the platform.”

Thanks to support from industry luminaries like Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich and public sector figures like CISA Director Jen Easterly, not to mention industry initiatives like ISRG's Prossimo, software developers is under pressure to consider Rust and other memory-safe languages ​​when appropriate.

Lars Bergstrom, director of Android Platform Tools and Libraries and chair of the Rust Foundation Board of Directors, announced the grant, saying the funding will “improve the ability of Rust code to interoperate with existing legacy C++ codebases. ” he said.

Bergstrom told The Register that interoperability with C++ is one of the biggest obstacles to widespread adoption of Rust at Google and other organizations.

“This is the most common hurdle all organizations must overcome to increase Rust implementation,” he said. “Many existing legacy code bases are written in C++, as are core libraries and services, or only have APIs available only in C++, Java, Go, or Python. If a fallback C API existed, Rust integration is possible, but delivering high-performance, high-fidelity interoperability, and improving the ability to work directly with C++ code is the biggest effort to drive Rust adoption.”

Google's Chromium project is primarily made up of C++ code, and Android also uses this language, along with Java and others.

According to Bergstrom, Google's use of Rust has seen the most significant growth in Android, where interoperability began to gain traction in 2021, but Rust is being deployed elsewhere as well.

Google is also working to enable developer tools such as cxx, autocxx, bindgen, cbindgen, diplomat, and crubit to handle communication between Rust and C++ code.

Bergstrom said that as of mid-2023, Google has more than 1,000 developers who have committed Rust code, adding that the advertising giant has recently released training materials that it is using.

“We also have teams working on building interoperability,” he added. “We hope this team will work to address the unique challenges of Google's codebase and complement the industry-wide investments made by this new grant to the Rust Foundation.”

Google's grant matches a $1 million grant from Microsoft last November, which announced a $10 million internal grant to make Rust “the premier language in our engineering systems.” Made an investment. Google's funding is expected to fund further interoperability efforts along the lines of KDAB's two-way binding of Rust and C++ with Qt.

Rebecca Rumbul, executive director and CEO of the Rust Foundation, said in a statement that while Rust has technical advantages, it is unrealistic to expect organizations to abandon their existing codebases. The Rust Foundation has also created a new Interop Initiative to make it easier to integrate Rust into existing C++ projects and workflows.

