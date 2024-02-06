AWS vs. Microsoft vs. Google Cloud Q4 2023 Earnings Showdown





A breakdown of revenue, revenue growth, cloud market share, operating profit, and more for AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud in Q4 2023.

The world's three largest cloud computing companies, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, have announced their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Together, the three cloud giants accounted for 67% of the $74 billion global cloud infrastructure services market in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to data from Synergy Research Group.

AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud released their quarterly results last week, with each company posting billions of dollars in cloud revenue, double-digit year-over-year growth, and positive operating profits. Google Cloud grew revenue faster than its competitors, while Microsoft closed its cloud market share gap with AWS.

Cloud spending in Q4 reaches $74 billion

According to Synergy Research Group, enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services reached nearly $74 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 20% year over year.

John Dinsdale, vice president and chief analyst at Synergy, told CRN that this was a great quarter for the cloud market. Typically, the last quarter of the year benefits from a seasonal recovery, with quarterly spending increasing significantly compared to his first three quarters, but this quarter set a record. Spending in the fourth quarter increased by $5.6 billion from the previous quarter, marking the largest sequential increase ever achieved by the cloud market.

Google Cloud generates revenue from Google Cloud Platform, platform services, infrastructure, collaboration tools such as Google Workspace, and other IT services for customers. AWS generates revenue from infrastructure, platform services, and other cloud services.

It's important to note that Microsoft doesn't release exact Azure revenue numbers to the public. Instead, Microsoft is consolidating Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, Nuance, GitHub, Microsoft Partner Network, and enterprise and partner services all under Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud umbrella.

CRN analyzes exact Q4 2023 revenue, revenue growth, cloud market share, operating income, and parent company financial results for cloud computing leaders AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud.

2023 Q4 Revenue

AWS: $24.2 billion

Microsoft: $25.9 billion

Google Cloud: $9.2 billion

AWS earned $24.2 billion in revenue in Q4 2023. This means the company's annual operating rate is approximately $97 billion.

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud Group generated revenue of $25.9 billion year over year. The annual utilization rate of the cloud sector is currently approximately $104 billion.

Google Cloud earned $9.2 billion in revenue in Q4 2023, and the company's annual operating rate grew to $36.8 billion.

In 2023, AWS generated total revenue of $90.8 billion.

In 2023, Google Cloud generated $33.7 billion in revenue.

In 2023, Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud Group generated revenue of $96.8 billion.

Global Cloud Market Share in Q4 2023

AWS: 31%

Microsoft: 24%

Google Cloud: 11%

AWS remains the global leader in cloud infrastructure services, with a 31 percent share of the global market in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to data from market research firm Synergy Research Group. AWS has been leading the world in cloud computing for over 10 years.

However, AWS share in Q4 2023 was 31%, a decrease of 2 percentage points compared to Q4 2022, when it had a market share of 33%.

Microsoft captured 24% share of the global cloud services market in Q4 2023. The world's largest software company has closed the gap with his AWS.

John Dinsdale, vice president and chief analyst at Synergy, said Amazon still has a significant lead over Microsoft, but the gap is narrowing.

AWS' market share in Q4 2021 was 33%, 12 points higher than Microsoft's share of 21%. Just two years later, AWS's 31 percent share is only 7 points higher than Microsoft's 24 percent share.

Google Cloud captured an 11% share of the global cloud services market in the fourth quarter. Although the company entered the cloud computing market less than a decade ago, it has firmly established itself as the world's third-largest cloud player.

Sales growth

Google Cloud: 26%

Microsoft: 19%

AWS: 13%

Google Cloud's revenue was $9.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year, compared to $7.3 billion in Q4 2022.

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud Group generated $25.9 billion in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023, an increase of 19% year over year. Server products and cloud services revenue increased 20% year-over-year, and Azure and other cloud services revenue increased 28% year-over-year.

AWS's revenue of $24.2 billion represents an increase of just over 13% compared to $21.4 billion in Q4 2022.

Operating income

Microsoft: $12.5 billion

AWS: $7.2 billion

Google Cloud: $864 million

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud division generated operating income of $12.5 billion in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023, up from $8.9 billion in the year-ago period.

AWS operating income for the quarter was $7.2 billion, up from $5.2 billion in Q4 2022. AWS operating expenses were $17.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $16.2 billion in the same period last year.

Google Cloud earned a record operating profit of $864 million. This is a big difference compared to his $186 million operating loss in Q2 2022. Google Cloud has now reported four consecutive quarters of profitability after years of losses.

Parent company 4th quarter results

Amazon: $170 billion

Amazon, the e-commerce giant and parent company of AWS, earned $170 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 14% from the same period last year. Amazon's operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $13.2 billion. Amazon's sales for the full year 2023 were $575 billion, an increase of 12% compared to 2022's sales of $514 billion.

In Q4 2023, AWS accounted for 14% of Amazon's total revenue.

Google/Alphabet: $86 billion

Google Cloud's parent company, Google/Alphabet, earned $86 billion in revenue in Q4 2023, up 13% year over year. Alphabet's operating income for the quarter was $23.7 billion. Alphabet's total sales for the full year 2023 were $307 billion, an increase of 9% compared to $283 billion in 2022.

In Q4 2023, Google Cloud accounted for nearly 11% of Alphabets' total revenue.

Microsoft: $62 billion

Microsoft generated total revenue of $62 billion in Q4 2023 (compared to $52.7 billion year-over-year). Microsoft's operating income for the quarter was $27 billion.

In the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023, Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud business segment accounted for 42 percent of Microsoft's total revenue.

