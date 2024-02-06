Victims of Google's fake business towed away 104.5 WOKV





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating a case called a towing scam in which a local mother who was stranded on the side of the road looking for help was given a ride by a fake business she found on Google.

How often do you think back to what happened? Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Joy Conway.

I think about it a lot when I'm driving, Conway said.

Conway was crossing the Bachman Bridge when her car broke down, leaving her stranded on the side of Roosevelt Boulevard in Orange Park with her 6-year-old daughter in the back seat.

Conway said he was hoping he could take this exit and reach a safe place.

Mr. Conway parked his car, Googled towing companies near me, found what he thought was a local company called Extreme Towing, and paid $217.35 with his credit card.

But apparently there are two Extreme Towings in our area — or are there?

It turns out that Conway was the victim of a new type of fraud. One Extreme Towing was real, the other was fake and never showed up.

James Robinson has been the real owner of Extreme Towing for 18 years.

Robinson said he didn't realize there was a problem until he started checking Google reviews.

One person said James was great, another said he was targeting a fake company and was terrible.

They are [victims] Call another company that isn't even your company. They're out of Texas, just a scam, Robinson said. And then we put two and two together. These bad reviews keep piling up.and they [victims] By the way, I said, no one speaks English. I speak English, maybe rural English.

Here's how the scam works: According to law enforcement, scammers are using photos of buildings to give fake businesses a local presence online.

However, if you call the local number listed for the business, you will be connected to a call center where a representative will ask for your credit card information.

Becker tried to tow. What's the address in Jacksonville? When the operator hung up, he asked.

Robinsons driver Jacob Newburn then attempted to call the fictitious truck and describe its location and color.

Yes, it's a 2010 Chevrolet 2500. 295th and Collins Road. Pink, Newbern said.

The scammers demanded a $300 payment.

Do you want to ask for advance payment for services that are not provided? Newbern asked before the caller's phone went off again.

Collins Road was listed on Google as a fake Extreme Towing address, so Becker drove there to get answers, but it turned out to be a concrete contractor's location.

When Becker emailed Google to ask about its efforts to prevent fake companies from showing up in search, he was directed to the company's terms of service page where he could report suspected copyright infringement.

As for Conway, I'll be especially careful next time.

We understand that sometimes it takes an extra phone call or an extra minute to figure something out before we can quickly determine if someone is on the side of the road, Conway said.

The good news is that Conway was able to contest the charges because he used a credit card. Robinson warns that you should never pay upfront to a towing company, and always pay at the end of the trip.

