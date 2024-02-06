iMining Technologies partners with Rebootcoding Institute to expand presence in MENA region





Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 5, 2024) – iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (“iMining”) is pleased to announce the establishment of a regional headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It marks a strategic expansion into the Middle East.

This important move is in collaboration with Rebootcoding Institute, Bahrain's first on-campus coding institute. This partnership not only solidifies iMining's presence in the region, but also leverages the unique opportunity provided by the Rebootcoding Institute to access a pipeline of highly skilled, industry-ready technology talent. It is also aimed at. This strategic initiative underscores iMining's commitment to fostering innovation and leveraging local expertise as it continues to grow its business in the dynamic Middle East market.

Reboot01, in partnership with Tamkeen, is ready to revolutionize Bahrain's technology industry. The institute addresses the growing demand for skilled technology professionals by focusing on developing students to become full-stack developers. Equipped with comprehensive skill sets and industry-ready capabilities, Reboot01 graduates are prepared to become highly sought-after full-stack developers who will shape the future of the technology industry.

Khurram Shroff, Chairman and CEO of iMining Technologies, said: “Our venture into Bahrain with Reboot01 is fully aligned with our vision of developing global technology talent. “We are excited to partner with Reboot01 to develop a new generation of technology experts.” iMining Technologies' focus has expanded into his AI, rebooting his curriculum's data science and machine learning programs so that graduates of his science and machine learning programs have a strong foundation in these areas, and our R&D and will be a valuable asset to your service team. ”

Commenting on the partnership, Yanal Jarrad, Managing Director of Reboot01, said: “The collaboration with iMining Technologies represents a pivotal milestone in the advancement of technical education in Bahrain. Their expansion into the MENA region is unparalleled. “This will introduce specialized knowledge that is not available before, enhance the career opportunities of our graduates and give them a range of competencies.” “This is a distinct advantage in the field of AI and blockchain. We look forward to fostering a fruitful and synergistic relationship with iMining Technologies.”

The partnership promises to bring together Reboot01's innovative educational approach and iMining's blockchain and AI expertise to provide students with comprehensive learning experiences and employment opportunities, ultimately expanding into emerging markets. iMining's commitment to investing in and supporting growth in the technology sector.

The demand for skilled technical talent in Bahrain’s thriving ecosystem is perfectly matched by the exceptional talent of Reboot01 graduates. The institute's deep understanding of emerging technologies, honed through its rigorous programs, makes it an ideal partner for iMining Technologies' pioneering efforts in AI and blockchain, propelling both organizations toward continued success. will be done. Reboot01 is poised to foster innovation, attract further talent, and cement Bahrain's position as a thriving technology hub in the MENA region.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded technology company that, along with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds and manages future technology companies in Canada. Our industry-specific technology businesses serve private sector markets with specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Reboot Coding Institute

Reboot01 is the Kingdom of Bahrain's leading on-campus coding school that aims to establish the Kingdom as a hub for coding skills. The program provides hands-on learning in a collaborative environment located on a state-of-the-art campus, and graduates of the program enter the industry as full-stack developers, a highly desired and well-paying position. Reboot01's innovative two-year program equips students with real-world skills through collaborative, project-based applied learning and creative, self-directed problem solving that prepares all students for careers in technology. Guaranteed to be a solver.

Details: https://reboot01.com/

on behalf of the board of directors

Signed “Khurram Shroff” President and CEO Khurram Shroff

For more information, please contact us below. iMining Headquarters: Saleem Moosa, CFO & Director Email: [email protected] Phone: 1-604-602-4935 Toll-free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196963.

