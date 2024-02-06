Google.org pledges $20 million to support digital well-being for children and teens





The Internet has helped millions of children learn, connect, and prepare for the future in ways that were impossible a decade ago. As more young people connect to the internet and new innovations like AI are introduced, how can we help children from preschool to high school develop and maintain safe and healthy relationships with technology? People have important questions about.

Since 2019, searches for teen mental health have more than doubled, reaching an all-time high last year. In 2023, people around the world will want more information than ever before about parental controls, screen time, and AI for kids. Questions about technology are top of mind for families, and Safer Internet Day introduces new initiatives, tools, and ongoing products to help children and families develop a safe, healthy, and balanced relationship with technology. shared improvements.

collaboration with others

At Google, everything we do for children, youth, and families is created to empower, designed to respect, and built to protect. Through our years of experience building customized Google services for children and families, we've built strong relationships with experts across child development, online safety, and mental health.

Today, Google continues this tradition of work by donating $20 million from Google.org to support work that promotes digital well-being, mental health, and online safety for children of all ages. I took over. We will be announcing all organizations supported in the coming months, but we are excited to begin working with some of our partners who have supported children and families for generations. Masu.

Highlight magazine. For more than 75 years, Highlights for Children has fostered curiosity, creativity, compassion and confidence in children, helping them become their best selves. Today, we're excited to release a special edition of our Highlights magazine based on the Googles Be Internet Awesome curriculum. To deliver on Be Internet Awesomes' mission to help kids explore online safely, smartly, and confidently through fun, engaging, and educational puzzles, crafts, and short stories, with highlights as a staple. We cooperated with We also know that access and distribution are key to ensuring these resources reach families and children. So now, in addition to reaching Highlights' more than 1 million subscribers, he's also reaching out to his local Highlights partner schools and organizations like Save the Children and Reading is Fundamental, which serve low-income communities. An additional 250,000 copies were distributed. With our support, Highlights is now able to offer free digital versions of the magazine and supplementary materials at his Highlights.com/InternetSafety.

Taking awareness and access a step further, in the coming months we will be partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the nation's largest youth development organization, to create an interactive and educational series based on Highlights and Be Internet Awesome resources. We will be hosting an event with games and activities. At select Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.

