Google agrees to pay $350 million in settlement in security breach lawsuit





SAN FRANCISCO Google is paying $350 million to settle a lawsuit years after a security lapse exposed the personal data of users of its now-defunct social media website Google Plus to the internet. I agreed to pay.

The settlement comes just weeks after Google settled another lawsuit brought by users of the Chrome web browser whose data was tracked despite using private mode. The lawsuit could cost Google billions of dollars, but the exact amount has not yet been announced.

People who bought Google stock between April 23, 2018 and April 30, 2019 will be able to apply for a portion of the settlement, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Eligible investors will be notified by mail and a website will be created with information, according to the filing.

In 2018, Google realized that its systems had exposed the data of millions of users of the Google Plus website to outside developers for years, but management did not disclose data to the general public or shareholders. chose not to notify. Google's internal memo at the time said that if security lapses were to come to light, the company could be subject to the same kind of scrutiny that Facebook was under at the time for its use of data by Cambridge Analytica in the 2016 election. It was pointed out that there was. A few months later, the Wall Street Journal reported on a possible data breach, causing the company's stock price to plummet and sparking a wave of negative media coverage.

Lawsuits ensued, and in 2018 Google settled a class-action lawsuit brought by users affected by the data for $7.5 million. Most people who applied received only a few dollars. The lawsuit, which was settled Monday, was brought by the state government of Rhode Island, whose pension fund is an investor in Google. The case was fought in court for five years, and Google unsuccessfully tried to appeal to the Supreme Court before reaching a settlement.

Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said, “We regularly identify and fix problems in our software, disclose information about them, and take these issues seriously.” This issue pertains to a product that no longer exists and we are happy to have it resolved.

Google and other Big Tech companies have been under intense regulatory scrutiny for years, with Google forced to pay billions of dollars in fines for violating European competition laws. But Monday's ruling comes on the heels of two other major legal losses for the company.

In December, a federal jury in San Francisco found Google guilty of operating an illegal monopoly in the app store space. Later that month, the company agreed to pay what could be billions of dollars to users of its Chrome web browser that it tracked even in private mode.

Google will face another lawsuit in September brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, accusing the company of violating competition laws in the digital advertising market.

