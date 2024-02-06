Why Google, Amazon and other big tech companies are cutting jobs





2024 for Big Tech companies began with a paradoxical twist. Despite strong sales and profits, layoffs spilled over into his industry giants like Google, Amazon, and Meta. Massive layoffs at the tech industry's biggest companies trickled into the first months of 2024. Google started the year by laying off hundreds of employees. The search giant has already announced three job cuts. CEO Sundar Pichai told employees there may be more layoffs in the coming months, but not the same number as in 2023. Amazon has announced hundreds of layoffs at Prime Video. Department. Meta quietly weeded out middle managers. Microsoft also cut 1,900 jobs in its video game division. What's causing this disconnect? Fueled by a pandemic boom and subsequent surge in demand, these companies added a staggering 900,000 jobs from 2019 to 2023. . But as the boom waned, about 112,000 jobs were lost. Still, it remains significantly larger and more profitable than it was before the pandemic. When that boom ended, they were forced to adjust. Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Apple have cut about 112,000 jobs from their respective peaks in 2021 and 2022. But it was still much bigger and more profitable than it was before the pandemic began. The five companies had 2.16 million employees, a 71% increase compared to pre-pandemic numbers. Their combined sales for the most recent fiscal year reached $1.63 trillion, an increase of about 81% from five years ago. The need to invest in AI Enter innovative generative AI that can answer questions, generate images, and write code. Big tech companies are currently rushing to hire AI engineers, with job openings expected to skyrocket in 2024. The changes are also leading to layoffs in other areas, including Google's AR department and Meta's program managers. As the New York Times reports, “Today, instead of hiring thousands of people every quarter, companies are spending billions of dollars building AI technologies that they believe will one day be worth trillions of dollars.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on a conference call with analysts last week that the company is investing in its employees to invest in a long-term, ambitious vision centered on AI. said it needed to lay off employees and control costs. He added that he has come to realize that the company is running better as a lean company. Companies like Amazon (which has doubled its workforce) are now prioritizing efficiency and “holding the line” in headcount. Google warns of gradual layoffs while seeking top AI talent. Apple, known for its restraint, used downsizing and rigorous vetting to reduce its workforce by 3,000. Future Unwritten Wall Street rewarded these giants, and their market value soared by $3.5 trillion. Broad technology employment is recovering, with the unemployment rate at 3.3%. But the question remains: can AI justify the cuts? Is gambling profitable? only time will tell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/why-are-google-amazon-and-other-big-tech-companies-cutting-jobs/articleshow/107441320.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos