Europe’s clean industrial strategy requires more strategic investments

A competitive clean industrial strategy is not just a necessity; It's a strategic imperative. Therefore, it is necessary to provide economic means, writes Hernán del Valle.

With a pivotal election on the horizon, Europeans are grappling with a crisis in the cost of living and growing concerns about the health of the planet.

The EU's commitment to climate change must be seen as sustaining and providing answers to, rather than undermining, our most pressing concerns.

It is therefore essential to put clean industrial transformation at the heart of Europe's economic and political consensus.

Enabling industrial transformation that leverages renewable energy and focuses on energy and material efficiency is critical to increasing strategic autonomy, fostering economic growth, and fostering competitiveness.

However, the EU's recent funding cuts to the Strategic Technology Platform for Europe (STEP) not only sends the wrong investment signals but also jeopardizes Europe's vision of a thriving industrial base that promotes the well-being of its people. .

To foster deeper resilience, a comprehensive industrial strategy must also address the dual challenges of decarbonizing heavy industry and accelerating the adoption of clean technologies.

Decarbonization targets for this decade, 2040 and beyond will serve as important indicators and require us to build an agile EU economy that is responsive to global competition and resilient to political change.

However, there are growing concerns that using state aid to engage in global competition risks leading to the emergence of a two-speed industrial Europe that favors the countries with the most resources.

This will ultimately weaken Europe's single market and its ability to broker a level playing field for domestic producers.

We need an industrial pathway that respects the autonomy of member states, leverages the utility of the bloc as a whole, and emulates the cooperation seen in other value chains such as car and aircraft manufacturing.

Innovation as a foundation

The EU's Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA), due to be finalized this month, should provide a regulatory framework for clean technology innovation to flourish by streamlining market access and reducing project application bottlenecks.

This will increase production of electrolyzers for heavy industry and support battery and EV manufacturers facing increased competition.

In the short term, the transition to a decarbonized economy requires accelerated electrification. The adoption of energy-efficient heat pumps for homes and businesses is showing an encouraging trend.

Building on the gains already made, we need to step up the deployment of renewable energy and upgrade Europe's power grid.

Supporting new carbon capture technologies and increasing CO2 storage are positive steps towards tackling unavoidable emissions.

It is equally logical to prevent pollution in the first place, with strong circular measures estimated to be worth 12 billion by 2030.

A skilled workforce is also essential. In Germany alone, there is a severe labor shortage of 96,000 electrical installers, essential to the transition. There is an urgent need to address training shortages across the sector.

Smart investments shape the market

Leveraging the strengths of the domestic market is essential to increasing the competitiveness of Europe's clean manufacturing industry.

As public budgets tighten, Europe needs to focus on the types of strategic technologies that deliver the highest returns, can scale quickly, and reduce dependence on global supply chains.

Smart public sector spending will significantly reduce the capital costs of carbon-reducing technologies. Public procurement, which accounts for an average of 14% of EU countries' budgets, is a neglected tool during the transition period.

Furthermore, to level the playing field and create demand for cleaner industrial products, public procurement rules must ensure that carbon emissions are a core criterion in public tenders.

Extending the application of the EU's Innovation Fund to support deployment measures would also contribute to the achievement of Europe's domestic production targets, with additional funding from the EU Emissions Trading System revenues.

Other financing mechanisms should be further explored, such as market-based incentives such as contracting for difference, which can secure fixed energy costs for manufacturers during uncertain times.

Public policy and investment therefore play a key role in shaping markets and coordinating private investment to support industry decarbonization.

Provide more funding, not less.

There is only so much you can do with your existing budget.

New financial instruments, such as the Cleantech Investment Fund, will underwrite the EU's industrial plans and bring economic cohesion.

However, on February 1, EU leaders announced that funding for STEP would be cut from 10 billion to 1.5 billion, and other development and climate investments would be cut by a further 2 billion.

Now is not the time to retreat. Identifying opportunities for financing clean technologies through multiannual financial frameworks is critical to ensuring that the EU has the budget to implement the Green Deal.

This should be a commitment of the next European Commission and supported by Member States who recognize the impact that EU policies have on its role as a global climate leader.

Europe stands at a pivotal moment in its industrial evolution. A competitive clean industrial strategy is not just a necessity; It's a strategic imperative. Therefore, we need the economic means to provide it.

By respecting the capabilities of Member States and promoting a cooperative approach, Europe can not only decarbonize heavy industry but also lead the world in clean technology innovation.

Now is the time to turn aspirations into action and secure an environmentally sustainable and globally competitive European industrial future.

Hernan del Valle is Executive Director of the Mobility, Industry and Mediterranean Program at the European Climate Foundation.

