MGS launches Global Engineering Services Group





MGShas launches a global engineering services group that brings together more than 85 engineers and 200 tool manufacturers around the world to help pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical technology innovators take their healthcare projects from idea to validated products and processes. , allowing a rapid transition to production cell setup.

This follows strategic acquisitions planned to improve the company's front-end engineering skills and global capabilities across North America and Europe.

Paul Manley, president and CEO of MGS, said: Our Global Engineering Services Group plays a critical role in meeting the growing demand from leading healthcare companies for comprehensive manufacturing solutions from concept to delivery. From our roots in tool manufacturing, we know that world-class manufacturing relies on early product development and design, providing early insight into the production process to support innovative tooling and automation solutions.

Product development and design engineers leverage R&D, regulatory compliance, quality, and project management capabilities to accelerate time-to-market and significantly reduce risk with seamless transitions to tools. MGS' Global Tools team sets the benchmark in technology and mold manufacturing innovation, successfully delivering hundreds of precision injection molds each year with the ability to rapidly scale large programs .

The company's global tooling capabilities have expanded to more than 200 tool manufacturers with recent acquisitions in Europe. In Europe alone, his over 120 skilled tool makers and mold designers in Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Belgium offer MGS' unrivaled tool production capabilities to local and regional customers. . The tooling and molding process are validated in dedicated centers in Denmark and the USA, and the ISO 13485 certified environment provides plug-and-play space for customers' injection molding machines and automation setups.

Custom Automation Technology, an area of ​​unique expertise and craftsmanship at MGS, leverages decades of manufacturing experience to drive robust, quality-controlled manufacturing processes to deliver and maximize ROI. Create and design possible automation solutions. End-of-arm tooling (EOAT), proof-of-concept, press-side, isolated indexing, and continuous motion systems complete MGS' full range of automation solutions.

Manley added: “The success of our Engineering Services Group is driven by our ability to manufacture the highly critical, high-precision products that leading pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical technology companies rely on to gain a competitive advantage. This means increasing manufacturing productivity, repeatability, and cost savings. Achieving that manufacturing goal can only be achieved if the product design, tools, and automation are equipped to achieve it. That's why we're so excited to see the impact this new global engineering services group will have on customer outcomes.

