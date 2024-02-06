Game giant says it will continue to focus on Switch while raising predictions of aging of game consoles





Nintendo on Tuesday raised its sales outlook for the Switch, insisting the aging console will remain its core focus as it heads into 2024, and announcing that the hardware will bring new additions to the popular Japanese giant. Additionally, the Mario and Zelda franchises have remained silent about plans for their long-awaited successors after facing new competitors.

Nintendo is expected to announce a successor to its flagship Switch game console soon.

Key facts

The Japanese gaming giant said it expects to sell 15.5 million Switch consoles in the fiscal year ending in March.

This forecast is up from the previous forecast of 15 million units.

Nintendo announced that it sold 13.7 million Switch units in the first nine months of its fiscal year, down nearly 8% year over year.

Nintendo also raised its profit outlook for the fiscal year, now forecasting 440 billion yen ($3 billion), up from its previous forecast of 420 billion yen ($2.8 billion).

President Shuntaro Furukawa said at the financial results briefing that the Switch will continue to be Nintendo's main business into 2024, adding that the company wants to maintain the momentum of the Switch business.

Furukawa has reportedly remained silent on plans to replace the aging console, which has been on the market for nearly seven years and faces competition from next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft, and said the company plans to launch a new He said he is continuously researching hardware and software.

When will the new Switch arrive?

Switch sales remain strong, and while it's one of the best-selling game consoles of all time, sales have slumped, even as the company maintains some momentum with popular series like Pokemon, Mario, and Zelda. There is. The Switch, a hybrid between a handheld device and a gaming console, was launched seven years before his death and has outlived previous generations of the Xbox and PlayStation. Its outdated hardware is now aging and struggling to keep up with the increasingly powerful performance that games demand. Fans and industry experts widely expect Nintendo to announce plans for a successor to its flagship device soon. According to CNBC, analysts believe that this device, the Switch 2, could be released in 2024, possibly in time for the holiday season. Nintendo has remained quiet about its plans for a new console, insisting it plans to capitalize on the current interest in the Switch.

tangent

Last year, Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a sequel to the commercially successful Breath of the Wild, and successfully brought the Mario series to the big screen, bringing it to the Switch. further increased interest. According to the company, Tears of the Kingdom has sold more than 20 million copies, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has sold nearly 12 million copies, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold more than 6.8 million copies. The company also boasted that Pikmin 4 sold 3.3 million copies, and said there were a total of 24 titles that sold more than 1 million copies, 17 of which were Nintendo titles. Last year, Nintendo announced plans to produce a live-action Zelda movie.

