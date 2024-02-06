New study reveals Bach's true mathematical genius





A thorough mathematical analysis of Bach's music reveals that this composer is a true genius.Photo: Getty

Mathematicians have analyzed hundreds of Bach's works, from toccatas to preludes, cantatas and chorales, and find that his music may be even more impressive than we thought. I discovered that…

It's no secret that JS Bach is one of the greatest composers of all time. The father of the masters of fugue and organ music, he was an extremely prolific musician, writing over 1100 of his works during his lifetime.

Bach's complex and detailed approach to melody and harmony influenced subsequent generations of composers. His compositional skills continue to form the musical foundation for emerging musicians of all genres around the world.

The composer himself had a very mathematical mind. He signed his name in his music and even hidden small references to the numbers 14 and 41, which serve as his numerical signatures in his works.

Now, mathematical research has revealed that Bach's music may be even more complex than we thought.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have analyzed hundreds of pieces of Bach's music to find out how well it conveys information, and the results are both mathematical and musical. It's interesting.

This study is all about how effectively Bach's music communicates with listeners, and the connections our brains form without us realizing it.

Imagine you have a piano scale, and the last note is left unplayed. Even if you aren't listening, you can intuitively know which note should follow next.

That's because you hear the same series of notes over and over again, so your brain can automatically make connections between the penultimate and last notes of the scale.

Now imagine that in the context of music as a whole. Often you may be able to predict the next note in a melody based on the notes you've heard before, but sometimes you'll be surprised by a note you weren't expecting. The satisfying feeling of building tension and releasing it gives the music its power.

In this new study of Bach's music, mathematician Suman Kulkarni and colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania examine how Bach effectively conveyed that information to his listeners in order to surprise and delight their ears and minds through his music. I'm interested in what you have to offer.

In the 1870 portrait, JS Bach and his family gather around a keyboard.Photo: Alamy

To be able to analyze it mathematically, Bach's music was broken down into network-like diagrams that show how information passes through a series of notes.

Simply put, these diagrams show all possible note combinations for each song, weighted by the number of times this transition occurs. For example, if note A is followed by note B 10 times in the same song, that transition will have a weight of 10.

Once these networks were built, researchers could calculate how effective each Bach piece was at conveying vital information to listeners, compare the results to each other, and You were left with no way to compare or compare with neutral alternatives.

The researchers found that Bach's music was very efficient at transmitting information through networks, with preludes and toccatas being the best, and chorales slightly less effective.

Researchers suggest that this difference may be caused by the purpose of each form of music. Chorales are sung in a church setting, creating an environment for worship and meditation where simplicity is important. Preludes and toccatas, on the other hand, are often composed for entertainment purposes, and more musical variation creates excitement and interest.

Overall, the researchers say this makes it easier for our brains to learn the patterns in Bach's music, and their work could help others understand how science and music fit together. We hope that this will give us an opportunity to find out how we enjoy the music we like.

Perhaps their next study could also make it easier to learn to play Bach's music.

