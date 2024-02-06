Global Times: Xi emphasizes development of new productivity, suggests greater focus on science, technology and innovation





BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), calls for efforts to accelerate the development of new productive forces and firmly promote high-quality development. Ta. Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, emphasizing that China is increasing its focus on new growth drivers based on science and technology breakthroughs and innovation.

China's top leadership is increasingly placing emphasis on developing new productive forces, achieving scientific and technological breakthroughs in important fields, promoting China's scientific and technological independence and self-strengthening, and It suggests that more resources will be devoted to promoting quality development. Experts said this is a top priority for China's policy-making.

This is a critical period for China's economy, which is undergoing profound transformation, and developing new productive capacity is China's clear answer to tackling these challenges and ensuring long-term healthy development. Experts pointed out that.

According to Xinhua News Agency, President Xi presided over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and emphasized that high-quality development is the unwavering principle of the new era.

President Xi said, “The development of new productive forces is an essential requirement and an important focus for promoting quality development, and we will continue to make good use of innovation to accelerate the development of new productive forces. There is a need.”

Recently, the phrase “new productivity” has become a buzzword. It was first proposed by President Xi during a field trip to Northeast China in September 2023, and is based on continuous scientific and technological advances and innovations that will drive strategic emerging industries and future industries in a more intelligent information age. It is said that this refers to a new form of productive power that can be obtained. To Xinhua News Agency.

To emphasize its growing importance, various top councils have placed emphasis on developing new productive forces. The Central Economic Work Conference, to be held in December 2023, will be the top meeting to set economic priorities for 2024, in particular leveraging innovative and cutting-edge technologies to foster new industries, new models, and growth engines. It also promised to promote industrial innovation through technological innovation. , and develop new productive forces.

It is also significant that the focus of the first group study session of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in 2024 was the cultivation of new productive forces. The previous group study session was held in November 2023 and focused on the development of foreign-related legal systems.

All of this highlights the growing emphasis China's top leadership is placing on developing new productive capabilities, which experts say will lead to further efforts on science and technology innovation from 2024 onwards. It is said to be a precursor to policy support.

“Science and technology innovation has the potential to create new industries, new business models, and new kinetic energy, and is a core element in developing new productive forces,” said Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences. spoke globally. The Times noted on Thursday that China has already taken a number of policy measures to support the development of new productive capacity.

Looking forward, Wang said, “With the continued deepening of scientific and technological innovation and the continued progress of industrial transformation and sophistication, new productive forces will play a more important role in China's economy. ''The Chinese government added: We will continue to strengthen policy guidance and support to create better environments and conditions for the development of new productive forces.

Various Chinese government ministries have already emphasized China's scientific and technological breakthroughs and steady progress in innovation, and pledged to step up efforts to accelerate the development of new productive capacity.

Wang Dongwei, vice minister of the Ministry of Finance, said at a press conference on Thursday that in recent years, finance departments at all levels have prioritized fiscal spending in science and technology fields. From 2018 to 2023, national fiscal spending on science and technology increased from 832.7 billion yuan ($115.94 billion) to approximately 1.6 trillion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 6.4%.

With fiscal and other policy support, “many innovative achievements have been produced in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and biomanufacturing,” Wang Dongwei said, adding that key areas such as new generation information technology We pledged to more strongly support innovation in and integrated circuits and help address challenges in areas such as fundamental products, core technologies, and key software.

Various indicators also show that China has become the world's top innovation powerhouse. From 2020 to 2022, China's total social spending on research and development jumped from 2.44 trillion yuan to 3.08 trillion yuan, ranking second in the world for many years in a row. In 2022, China contributed nearly a third of the academic papers published in the most influential international journals, surpassing the United States for the world's number one spot for the first time.

Professor Gong Yi of Tianjin University of Finance and Economics said that although China has become a world leader in science and technology innovation, China's pursuit of high-quality development and the arrival of a new technological revolution mean that China is also a world leader in science and technology innovation. He said this means we must continue to innovate. Stay ahead by stepping up innovation.

“We must survive the competition in the new scientific and technological revolution, and aim for strategic emerging industries and future industries,” Kong told the Global Times on Thursday, adding that China's high-quality He pointed out the importance of developing new productive forces in development. .

According to the ministry, highlighting the significant contribution to economic growth through new productive capacity, China's world-leading 5G industry will directly boost gross economic product to 1.86 trillion yuan in 2023, 29% compared to 2022. It is estimated that this will increase. Doctoral program in industry and information technology.

As China's economic development faces challenges arising from the country's economic transition, developing new productive capacity has also become an urgent task to address risks and challenges and ensure long-term quality development. Yes, experts said.

“The global economic downturn has affected traditional export markets, and the Chinese economy needs to find new growth engines.The development of new productive capacity will create new economic growth engines and competitive advantages. We can foster this and bring new impetus to China's economy,” Wang said. .

In addition, the development of new productive forces, especially the strengthening of scientific and technological innovation, can reduce dependence on external technology and markets and increase the independence and security of China's economy, Wang added.

