Manipulated Biden video could remain online, Metas Oversight Board rules





WASHINGTON CNN —

Videos on Facebook that are doctored to suggest President Joe Biden behaves inappropriately toward women can remain on the platform, but that's due to Metas' inconsistent policies. That's only because of a problematic loophole, the companies' oversight boards announced Monday.

The loophole threatens elections around the world and should be closed as soon as possible, the quasi-judicial committee added.

The video in question, posted last spring, showed Biden placing an “I Voted” sticker on his adult granddaughter's chest, but the footage showed him repeatedly touching her breasts inappropriately. The supervisory board announced at the time of the judgment that the text had been edited to appear as if it had been touched. The commission considered the matter after the user who reported the video appealed Metas' decision not to remove the content.

Meta-manipulated media policies only apply to videos that have been altered by artificial intelligence to appear as if the person said something they did not say. This policy applies only in situations where both conditions are met. This policy also does not apply to manipulated audio.

Biden's video was allowed to remain on the platform because he was doing what was portrayed in the video, even though it was heavily edited to create a false impression. The Oversight Board said Metas' policy against fake content was too narrow to apply to its videos and urged Metas to urgently reconsider the policy in light of the 2024 election count.

The policy should not treat deepfakes differently from content that has been altered in other ways, the board said.Meta needs to be clearer [the harms it is seeking to prevent] With a record number of elections expected in 2024, there is an urgent need for reform.

The Council is concerned about manipulative media policy in its current form, which is disjointed and lacks a convincing justification, rather than what specific harms it aims to prevent. It added that it believed there was an inappropriate focus on how the content was created. , up to the electoral process).

Biden's presidential campaign criticized the METASU policy in a statement to CNN on Monday, calling it nonsense and dangerous.

As this incident shows, Metas' manipulated media policy is nonsensical and dangerous, especially given the stakes of this election for our democracy. Biden campaign senior spokesman Kevin Muñoz said Meta should reconsider its policies and implement them immediately.

The recommendation comes more than four years after Mehta faced backlash over a slow-play video that made then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appear to be slurring her speech. It takes more than a day for Facebook to demote the video on its platform, third-party fact checkers report the video as false, and Facebook's algorithmic automatic response shows the video differently in News Feed. It was the first time it was triggered.

At the time, Facebook did not remove Pelosi's video, saying it did not violate its policies.

Metas' policy on manipulated media also makes exceptions for parody and satire, as well as selectively edited content that omits or changes the order of words spoken in a video.

Meta said in a statement Monday that it is considering feedback from the oversight committee and will publicly respond to its recommendations within 60 days, in accordance with its bylaws.

CNN's Donnie O'Sullivan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/05/tech/manipulated-biden-video-meta/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos